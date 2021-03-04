SAN JOSE, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hypersonix, the leading enterprise AI platform for consumer commerce industries, today announced it is actively partnering with independent retailers to deploy its AI technology to help unlock profitable growth opportunities. Three examples are HomeTown Pharmacy, Pyramid Foods, and Carlie C's IGA — all have implemented the Hypersonix AI solution with the intention to become more data-driven in merchandising, marketing, and other areas of their business.
The use of AI within consumer-facing organizations has historically been seen as an expensive and time-consuming investment, putting larger organizations ahead and leaving independent retailers behind. That is not the case with Hypersonix. The company's platform can be easily and affordably deployed in smaller enterprises with few technology resources. More importantly, the platform is designed for non-technical business users to help drive adoption across the organization.
HomeTown Pharmacy, a chain with more than 40 locations across Michigan and Indiana, came to Hypersonix with the challenge of driving crossover sales within its pharmacy and retail stores. Looking to level the playing field with national retailers, HomeTown Pharmacy is leveraging AI to better identify and serve their customers.
"Although we pride ourselves on being a long-running and family-owned pharmacy, that doesn't mean we aren't also embracing the latest technologies to improve the level of service for our valued customers," said Jonathan Grice, President of HomeTown Pharmacy. "Working with Hypersonix is helping us figure out what we need to do in order to not only grow on the pharmacy side, but also increase sales for the rest of our retail products."
Pyramid Foods, a regional 50-store, multi-brand retailer based in Springfield, MO, engaged Hypersonix to improve its pricing capabilities. The company will be using a variety of new factors including analyzing consumer demand and competitive intelligence to set more optimal pricing to meet the needs of local shoppers.
"Historically it has been a manual process to set pricing in our various locations, especially with the strong competitors that we face here. Now that we have the technology to make informed, accurate changes in real time, there are a variety of other areas where we plan to use Hypersonix," said Erick Taylor, President and CEO of Pyramid Foods. "We're looking forward to seeing continued growth across our business with the help of Hypersonix."
Similarly, Carlie C's IGA, a 25-store operator based in Dunn, NC, tapped Hypersonix to improve competitiveness with larger chains in the region. Their main priority initially was to improve competitive pricing against larger, national chains by identifying key factors such as consumer demand, competitive positioning, internal economics and localized category goals.
"As a smaller chain, using AI to improve the business has always seemed like something that would be out of reach for us. I must say that it has been incredibly easy and fast to implement Hypersonix and now we are looking to maximize results," said Mack McLamb, President of Carlie C. McLamb Enterprises.
"Our partnerships with HomeTown Pharmacy, Pyramid Foods and Carlie C's IGA are examples of how advanced AI-based tools, that have until now been the purview of only large retailers, are available and affordable for independent retailers," said Todd P. Michaud, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Hypersonix. "While we work with large organizations too, we are very proud of the impact that we can have with regional independent retailers. We are democratizing access to advanced diagnostic, predictive and prescriptive insights to find profitable revenue growth for great retailers of all sizes."
For more information about Hypersonix's leading enterprise AI platform for consumer commerce industries, and to request a demo, visit: https://hypersonix.ai/request-demo/
About Hypersonix, Inc.
Hypersonix offers the most comprehensive cloud-based, Enterprise AI platform that enables consumer commerce decision-makers to make smart decisions fast—empowering them to get real-time intelligence, actionable insights, and recommendations to take timely actions leading to business success. Hypersonix's diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive analytics can measure and monitor business results, clarify why results are occurring, and recommend actions to drive improvements.
Leveraging innovations in Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Programming (NLP) and real-time data computing, the platform offers a simple, fast "Google-like" experience supported by "Jarvix," a virtual assistant. Designed for Retail, Restaurant, Hospitality, e-Commerce, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Brand Manufacturers, Hypersonix helps several leading brands and clients today to drive profitable growth, save money and improve customer engagement.
Founded in 2018 by former executives from SAP, IBM, PayPal and Epsilon, the company has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune, TechCrunch, along with other outlets. It is based in San Jose, California with offices in Sacramento, California and Bangalore, India.
