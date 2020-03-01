COPLEY, Ohio, March 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OuterBox, an eCommerce-focused agency that offers professional digital marketing services like SEO and PPC, was named among the top 10 most dominant SEO agencies in the United States in an independent study completed by Radu Plugaru, CEO and founder of SEOlium.
Plugaru's results are available at SEOBlog.com.
The study analyzed which website domains consistently ranked for variations of some of the industry's most competitive organic keywords within the search engine optimization industry. The study used a spreadsheet to concatenate roughly 42,000 U.S. zip codes with the following eight keywords to produce over 340,000 localized keyword variations.
The eight keywords included:
- SEO agency
- SEO company
- SEO services
- SEO consultant
- SEO expert
- Digital marketing agency
- PPC agency
- Google ads agency
The study first looked at all domains consistently ranking for these keywords, including not just SEO agencies but also SEO blogs, SEO company directories, etc. They later filtered this data further to compile their list of the best agencies.
The study is based on the reasonable assumption that if an SEO agency has proven its ability to outrank competing SEO agencies, this is a strong indication that they are likely more skilled at SEO overall as a company. After all, if an SEO agency can't rank their company's website for competitive and relevant keywords, how can their clients feel confident they'll be able to do the same for their business?
OuterBox is frequently recognized as one of the top SEO companies in the country, including listings on popular SEO company directories like Clutch.co and TopSEOs.com.
Justin Smith, CEO at OuterBox, says, "When narrowing this study down even further to eCommerce-focused agencies, we are the clear leader in the U.S. and, frankly, the world. eCommerce is growing at a rapid pace and we are excited to be a dominant leader in a booming space."
And OuterBox backs up Justin Smith's comments by holding top positions on Google for eCommerce niche key phrases such as:
- eCommerce SEO agency
- eCommerce SEO company
- eCommerce SEO services
- eCommerce SEO expert
OuterBox delivers SEO-focused services for the most popular platforms and can be found for terms such as "Shopify SEO Services," "Magento SEO company" and hundreds more. Their large client base and eCommerce expertise allow for "proven, tried-and-true methods," says Nick Nolan, OuterBox's COO.
Founded in 2004, OuterBox has leveraged its abilities and reputation to grow and expand, showing consistent growth of at least 20% year-over-year since its inception. Over the last four years, OuterBox has enjoyed sustainable and unprecedented growth exceeding 40% year-over-year. Outside of SEO, OuterBox also offers PPC management, eCommerce website design and other digital marketing services.
For more information, contact Justin Smith, CEO, at 866-647-9218 or direct email inquiries to info@outerbox.com.
