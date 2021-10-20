KENOSHA, Wis., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recently, Legrand, the parent company of Kenall Manufacturing, and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, announced the publication of research showing Indigo Clean® light disinfection technology effectively and safely inactivates SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A viruses in a range of real-world clinical settings. Today, Kenall announced that the University of Tennessee (UT) Health Science Center, a BSL-3 Regional Biocontainment Laboratory, has successfully provided independent confirmation of the ground-breaking research performed by Mt. Sinai. The results validate Indigo-Clean's value as an innovative medical technology that helps hospitals maintain patient and frontline worker safety as they deliver urgent, high-quality care.
UT performed the study using identical test equipment and procedures at a single exposure level on the same type of luminaire. The exposure level was chosen to minimize statistical variation and ensure proper comparison with the work performed at Mt. Sinai. The results, a 99.39% mean reduction after 8 hours of irradiation, were virtually identical to those published in Nature-Scientific Reports, a Nature Publication, and confirm the Mt. Sinai findings.
Indigo-Clean has become North America's most trusted visible light disinfection technology in hospitals, clinics, schools and public facilities, recently reaching its 500th installation. "The findings from the original research, and the validation from UT are critically important as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and flu season approaches," said Cliff Yahnke, Ph.D., Chief Scientist and Head of Clinical Affairs at Kenall. "Indigo-Clean has already proven it kills harmful bacteria, including C. Diff and staph such as MRSA, and reduces healthcare acquired infections (HAIs). Now we can add a scientifically proven SARS-CoV-2i virucidal efficacy claim of 94% to our value proposition. Indigo-Clean can easily be incorporated into any healthcare system's mitigation strategy – even as a lighting retrofit -- to help prevent infections, leading to better health outcomes for patients and offering a return on investment in as little as 2.2 months," he concluded.
About Indigo-Clean and Kenall
Indigo-Clean is a registered trademark of Kenall Manufacturing Co., a Legrand company. Indigo-Clean is a patented technology that easily installs into overhead lighting to safely, automatically, and continuously disinfect the air, and hard and soft surfaces.
Kenall was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates unique solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, high abuse, and correctional lighting markets.
Kenall luminaires are designed in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act (manufactured in the United States with more than 50% of the component cost of US origin).
About Legrand
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving lives by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of €6.1 billion in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes (ISIN code FR0010307819). https://legrandgroup.com
