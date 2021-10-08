DENVER, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indexed I/O, the fastest, easiest, and most affordable eDiscovery solution on the market, announced it has released mDiscovery, a new tool specifically built to make working with phone data easier.
"Reviewing cell phone data is a major challenge for the legal industry and that's why we developed and released mDiscovery," said Brian McHughs, Chief Executive Officer of Indexed I/O. "What separates mDiscovery apart from other tools is that the review interface mimics the actual cell phone or smartphone device, making it easier and more intuitive to review, tag, redact, and export."
Indexed I/O's mDiscovery has many innovative features, including the ability for all text/chat conversations to be displayed in a real-to-life mobile phone chat display; It looks and behaves just like the original conversation on a mobile phone. All phone media types are also displayed and reviewable, including video, voice, and photos. Additionally, chat/text conversations can be searched, and selected portions can be extracted for use in review and production. Please visit the Indexed I/O website (http://www.indexed.io/mdiscovery) for a complete list of mDiscovery features.
"Reports show that 6 billion SMS text messages are sent each day in the U.S," said McHughs. "The simple truth is, cell phones are now playing a critical part in legal cases."
In today's world, almost every person communicates via mobile phone, specifically through text messaging. This type of data is a challenge to review and produce in traditional eDiscovery solutions. Indexed I/O's mDiscovery was purposely built to address these challenges and to provide attorneys the most advanced cell phone review solution possible. With mDiscovery, users can easily import, search, review, and produce their mobile phone data--just like their regular eDiscovery data.
About Indexed I/O
Indexed I/O is a premium eDiscovery solution. We help legal teams better collect, process, organize, review, and produce their data so they can make smarter decisions and take action faster. Unlike outdated, yet still pricey, eDiscovery software, Indexed I/O provides a scalable, cloud-based solution that is more accurate and more intuitive to use. Designed with simplicity and efficiency in mind, Indexed I/O is the future of eDiscovery. For more information, please go to http://www.indexed.io.
