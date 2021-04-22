GURUGRAM, India, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
- With rural population accounting for around two-thirds of the Indian population, coupled with affordability of smart phones and data plans, e-commerce logistic opportunities will gain steam in the future.
- Updated Technology such as GPS Monitored Robots, Drones, Inbuilt RFID, GPS, IoT, telematics will be used for tracking Inventory and delivering products in the future.
- Significant investments in digital channels across Indian languages are expected to rise in the near future. Further, the Government of India's push towards digital initiatives is expected to accelerate outreach and adoption of digital wallets.
Rise in demand from Tier 2 and below cities: Currently most of the demand comes from metro and tier I cities. However, by 2025 this trend is expected to change, as tier II and lesser cities are emerging as new demand centers owing to higher internet penetration. Hence, it is estimated that in the next five years, a high proportion of demand is expected to come from tier II and below cities primarily due to cheap data plans, increase in usage of Smartphone, rise in per capita income and increasing propensity to purchase online in these areas.
Technological Disruptions: The pace of new technological innovations has been extremely rapid in India. Companies are embracing advanced technologies to meet higher consumer expectations. To keep pace with digital commerce, technological disruptions are revolutionizing the e-commerce supply chain industry. Technologies such as IoT, advanced algorithms, data analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation are emerging to streamline operations of the companies.
Expansion of Supply Chain Network: With the increasing potential of local and zonal shipments, large E-commerce logistic companies are focusing on establishing new Fulfillment Centers near the end consumers to increase speed of delivery and to cater to larger parcel sizes. Moreover, With Tier II and beyond cities driving the growth, several e-retailers are looking at expanding their network via strategic alliances and logistics partnerships in these areas.
The report titled "Indian E-commerce Logistics Industry Outlook to 2025- Driven by Changing Shopping Patterns and Increasing Demand of Fast Delivery Services" by Ken Research suggested that the E-commerce Logistics Industry of India is expected to grow in the near future due to increased demand from Tier 2 and below cities owing to increased internet penetration in these areas. Moreover, changing shopping patterns, increasing requirement of fast delivery services and usage of AI, Big Data analytics, and Block chain Technology to improve the customer experience will also play major role in the industry's future growth. The Industry is expected to register a positive five year CAGR of 23.6% in terms of revenue during the forecast period FY'2020-FY'2025F.
Key Segmentations Covered in India E-commerce Logistics Industry
- By Shipment Location (Number of Shipments)
- Domestic
- International
- By Type of Logistics Player (Revenue)
- Third Party Logistics
- In-House Logistics
- By Major Product Categories (GMV)
- Electronics
- Apparel
- House Furnishing
- Personal Care
- Books
- Others
- By Delivery Time (Number of Shipments)
- Same Day Delivery
- One Day Delivery
- Two-Four Day Delivery
- Four and More than Four Day Delivery
- By Cities (Number of Shipments)
- Delhi/NCR
- Bangalore
- Mumbai
- Hyderabad
- Chennai
- Kolkata
- Ahmadabad
- Others
- By Payment Mode (Number of Shipments)
- Cash on Delivery
- Pre-paid
- By Product Return Rate (Number of Shipments)
- Accepted
- Return/Replaced
- Wrong Item Received
- Product Not Matching
- Damaged Product
- Others
Key Target Audience:
- E-commerce Companies
- Third Party Logistic Companies
- Potential Market Entrants
- E-Retailers
Time Period Captured in the Report:
- Historical Period – FY'2015-FY'2020
- Forecast Period – FY'2020-FY'2025F
Companies Mentioned:
- ATS
- E-Kart
- Delhivery
- Ecom Express
- Bluedart
- Xpressbees
- DTDC-Dotzot
- Shadowfax
- Safeexpress
- United Parcel Service
- Gati
- Go-Javas
- DHL
- Fedex
- Aramex
- Key Topics
Covered in the Report
- India E-commerce Logistics Industry Market Size by Revenues and Number of Shipments.
- India E-commerce Warehousing Industry
- Trends and Development governing the Industry
- Operating Model in E-commerce Logistics Market
- Government Initiatives to boost the E-commerce Logistics Industry
- India E-commerce Logistics Industry Market Segmentation basis Domestic /International Shipments, Type of Logistics Player, Major Product Categories, Delivery Time, Cities, Payment Mode and Product Return Rate.
- Challenges faced by India E-commerce Logistics Industry
- COVID Impact on India E-commerce Logistics Industry
- Cost Component Analysis of the Industry
- Investment Analysis
- India E-commerce Logistics Industry
- India E-commerce Industry
- India E-commerce Growth Drivers
- India E-commerce Payment modes
- India E-commerce Major Players
- India E-commerce Logistics Major Players
- India ATS Market Share
- India E-kart Market Share
- E-commerce Warehousing
- Investment in E-commerce Logistics
- India E-commerce Market Segmentation
- India COVID Impact on Consumer Behavior
- India E-commerce Industry COVID Impact
- India COVID Government Initiatives
- India Warehouses Concentration
- India Internet Penetration
- India E-commerce Key Trends
- India E-commerce Logistics Key Trends
- India E-commerce Logistics Key Developments
- India E-commerce Logistics Investments
- India E-commerce Logistics Operating Model
- India E-commerce Certifications and Policies
- India E-commerce Logistics Value Added Services
- India E-commerce Fulfillment Centers
- Reverse Logistics Optimization Strategies
- India Restaurant Investment Cost
- Smart Logistic Strategies
- Big Data Analytics E-commerce Logistics India
- India E-commerce Logistics Promotion Techniques
- India E-commerce Logistics Market Size
- India E-commerce Average Order size
- AI India E-commerce Logistics
- Cross Comparison of Major Players basis Operational and Financial Parameters
- Cross Comparison of Major Players basis Business Landscape
- Cross Comparison of Major Players based on Strength and Weaknesses
- Future Technological Disruptions in the Industry
- Analyst Recommendations
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:
India E-Commerce Logistics Market Outlook to 2025
Related Reports
Competitive Landscape of Top 8 Indonesia E-Commerce Logistics Companies and Leading 5 E-Commerce Marketplace Platform: Basis GMV, GMV Split, Order Volume, Shipment Profile, Logistics Cost, Network, Fleets and Customer Profiles
The industry is witnessing huge investments by e-commerce players in logistics to ensure time-bound delivery. Jakarta, Surabaya, Sulawesi, Bandung, Kalimantan are the key hubs for demand and supply of e-commerce logistics. Emerging business opportunities in the market have led to the entry of new players in the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed the demand in the market as the need for social distancing has forced people to rely on online shopping.
UAE Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2025 – By Road , Sea and Air Freight Forwarding; Domestic and International Freight, Major Flow Corridors, Integrated and Contract Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial / Retail, CFS / Inland Container Depot & Cold Storage, Agriculture), End Users (Manufacturing, Retail, Food and Beverage, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Healthcare), Type of Warehouses; By Courier Express & Parcel Market , and, E-commerce Logistics
The report covers the overall size and future outlook of UAE Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Courier Express and Parcel, 3PL and E Commerce Logistics market in terms of value, segmentation on the basis of service mix, by geography, by ownership and by type of industries. The report also covers the competitive landscape and company profiles of major Freight Forwarding, Warehousing and Express Logistics Companies in UAE. The report concludes with market projections for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and challenges.
India Logistics Market Outlook to FY24–Driven by Government Infrastructure Push, New Age Logistics Startups, and Technology Innovation
The report covers various aspects including the current logistics scenario in India, its components viz, freight transportation, warehousing, CEP, VAS, and cold chain industries, the issues and challenges, major growth drivers, investment in infrastructure, tech disruptions and innovations, and competitive benchmarking. The report concludes with market projections for the future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue.
Contact Us:
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
+91-9015378249
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-e-commerce-logistics-industry-is-expected-to-reach-inr-492-4-bn-by-2025-ken-research-301275047.html
SOURCE Ken Research