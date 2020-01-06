DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Unified Communications (UC) Applications and Services Market, CY 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes the UC applications and services market in India in 2018. With the aim of providing a comprehensive understanding of the market (current and future), a well-tested step-by-step research methodology has been followed, which is an ideal mix of primary and secondary research.
The research service provides definitions, market drivers and restraints, revenue forecast, and market split by applications and services. Market share analysis is also discussed, along with Mega Trends that affect the market. In addition, the author has identified Growth Opportunities that will play a key role in vendor success.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the current state of the Indian UC applications and services market?
- What are the drivers and restraints for growth?
- What are the current market size and future forecasts?
- What are the horizontal and the vertical splits and trends associated with these?
- What will the market look like in 2023?
- What does the future hold for UC in India?
Global businesses, both large and small, are in the process of rapid transformation; they want to become tech-savvy as they have realized the importance of having technology-backed processes at the workplace. One area that organizations are looking to enhance in their existing IT infrastructure is business communication.
Communication continues to be a critical link that bridges different functions and departments within an organization and also ensures improved interaction with external stakeholders such as suppliers, dealers, distributors, and resellers. With rising competition among businesses, communication is emerging as a game-changer for companies and enables them to have greater visibility in terms of information.
With advancements in technologies such as cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and Big Data and analytics, communication processes are becoming simpler and more sophisticated. The simplification of processes involved in communication and collaboration is increasing uptake of unified communication (UC) solutions.
With the introduction of cloud-based UC solutions, many small businesses are finding it easier to afford advanced technologies. The high level of adaptability, improved interoperability, and better pricing plans are driving an increasing number of businesses that have been using traditional telephony solutions to advanced UC tools.
In the Indian context, the trend of video-based communication and collaboration is expected to rise. Many organizations are adopting a video-first approach and are implementing video conferencing for day-to-day meetings and to conduct Webinars and employee training. Sectors such as healthcare, education, and government are likely to increase their uptake of UC solutions, especially video conferencing services.
With growing competition, businesses are under pressure to acquire, retain, and nourish their customer base. To do this, they must invest in advanced contact centre solutions that will not only help to offer better customer service but also provide business intelligence, thereby placing them one step ahead of their competitors.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Overview - Definitions
- Market Overview - UC Segmentation
- Market Overview - Definitions of UC Applications
- Market Overview - Definitions of UC Services
- Market Overview - Research Objectives
- Market Overview - Key Notes and Assumptions
- Market Overview - UC Application and Service Stack Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Trends - Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Market Trends - Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment Discussion
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total UC Applications and Services Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total UC Applications and Services Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
5. UC Applications Segment
- Segment Overview - UC Applications
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue by Vertical
- Percent Revenue by Horizontal
6. UC Services Segment
- Segment Overview - UC Services
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue by Vertical
- Percent Revenue by Horizontal
7. Market Share Analysis
- UC Applications Segment - Overall Share and Recent Developments
- UC Applications Segment - Market Share Analysis by Sub-segment
- UC Applications Segment - Competitive Environment
- UC Services Segment - Overall Share and Recent Developments
- UC Services Segment - Market Share Analysis by Sub-segment
- UC Services Segment - Competitive Environment
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Growing Customer Focus of Businesses
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Expanding Workforce and Demand for Greater Co-ordination
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Technology Partnerships and Penetration
- Strategic Imperatives for Unified Communication Vendors and Providers
9. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trends - Industry Verticals that Impact UC Adoption in India
- Mega Trends - UC Market in India: Past Versus Present Versus Future
- Mega Trends' Impact on the Market
- UC Applications Segment - Key Success Factors, Past Versus Present Versus Future
- UC Services Segment - Key Success Factors, Past Versus Present Versus Future
- UC - Making In-roads into Other Non-traditional Verticals
- UC Solutions - Helping Address the Challenges Faced by IT Departments to Support Work from Anywhere for Employees
- Business Expectation of a 360 Degree UC Platform
- UC - Key Developments
- Artificial Intelligence and Unified Communication Set to Converge
- Factors Taken Into Consideration While Choosing a UC Vendor
10. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
- Recommendations
- Market Engineering Measurements
11. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Additional Sources of Information on the UC Applications and Services Market in India
- Learn More - Next Steps
- Partial List of Acronyms Used
- List of Exhibits
