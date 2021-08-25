INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lucid Services Group announced today it has been ranked number 887 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies. The prestigious annual list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The complete list of honorees was announced online on Tuesday at http://www.inc.com/inc500 in an interactive list that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria.
"We are absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition from Inc.," said Bethany Robinson, CEO and Owner of Lucid Services Group. "Our incredible team is focused on creating a seamless experience for our consultants and valuable engagements for our clients. It's their dedication and effort that we must thank for the astonishing growth Lucid has experienced since we started this journey five years ago. We are grateful to be named to the Inc. 5000 alongside so many other successful small businesses."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Lucid Services Group is a woman-owned, professional services company providing managed-resource programs and staff augmentation to highly technical industries including information technology, life sciences and engineering. With over 50 years of collective recruiting expertise, Lucid Services Group helps customers deliver outcomes – quickly, and painlessly. It is headquartered in Indianapolis, with additional locations in Bloomington, Ind., Louisville, Ky., and Bonita Springs, Fla. For more information, please visit http://www.lucidservicesgroup.com.
CONTACT: John Galligan, COO
