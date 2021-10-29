SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We know that creatives always circle years back for inspiration, but software can adapt. The industry is missing a designated tool to alleviate all the stresses of the business side so artists can focus on what's important to them - the music.
IndieFlow is a platform designed to centralize and simplify the everyday mess that music creators deal with.
The company approaches the mission statement of building an eco-system for the music industry through the needs of the growing independent artist sector. "The independent artist sector is the new driving force within the industry and the creators are learning to control their music and business without the need of traditional label backing - what they do lack is the software and technology to support and back their operations." Elad Pankovski, co-founder at IndieFlow.
"We see this sector as the audience we cater for and the true connectors and enablers of an ecosystem infrastructure which can connect managers, marketers, agents and venues to the content creators."
The IndieFlow product, launched earlier in this year, has gained traction across the US through a product launch which enables musicians to manage their workflows - automatically building release plans, schedules and recommended next steps based on the artist stage in their career.
The platform directs and schedules tasks, shares media files, allows team collaboration and implements its own payment system.
IndieFlow's distribution disperses music to the top 32 streaming services (Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Deezer etc) with the ability to input publishing rights and partners with industry leading publishing administrators to send songwriter / producer / publishing credits directly to PRO's.
Users have the choice of marketing support through Facebook, Instagram, and Spotify ad campaigns with the aid of a personal marketing and artist relations manager.
The booking engine creates and delivers a professional electronic press kit that can be specifically-altered per talent buyer / promoter / event to increase artists' chances.
Everything syncs to the artist and collaborator calendar which links to their phone so everyone knows what's going on in real-time.
Where is IndieFlow going? IndieFlow will be the one centralized hub where music industry stakeholders - venues, booking agents, recording studios, and labels will go to manage their different projects / events.
"The music industry is missing one centralized hub where musicians and industry pros can manage their operations and interact. IndieFlow is building the infrastructure and software for the music industry ecosystem." Elad Pankovski, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer IndieFlow
Utilizing their latest round of funding led by 5 Eyes Ventures, Techstars, GoAhead Ventures and leading music industry executives to continue their US growth and expanding their North America operations.
