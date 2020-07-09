BETHESDA, Md., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Indiggo announces the appointment of Rodney Adkins to its Board of Directors, effective immediately, alongside Peter Hochfelder, Warren Jankelow, Louis Mayberg, and Mike Morini. Indiggo, is an AI driven solution that drives and measures Return On Leadership®. The platform unlocks existing capacity, mobilizing leaders and managers of large organizations to deliver on the 20% of drivers that will create 80% of the value.
A 40-year veteran of both the business and technology spaces, Adkins brings an exceptional amount of experience to Indiggo. He currently serves as Chairman of Avnet, Inc., a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest distributors of electronic components and embedded solutions. Adkins also serves on the board of directors for PayPal, United Parcel Service (UPS), and Grainger.
"We are very excited to welcome Rod to our board of directors," said Janeen Gelbart, CEO & co-founder of Indiggo. "Rod brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge, wisdom and experience to our journey, and we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the path to achieving our vision. It's also of prime importance to us that our board members share our passion, purpose and core values and Rod most definitely embodies all that is important to us."
From 2007 to 2014, Adkins served as Senior Vice President of IBM. During his 33-year career, he was a leading innovator in solutions ranging from mobile devices to the world's largest supercomputers. His major contributions included helping to develop the Personal Computer industry, launching the IBM ThinkPad mobile PC, leading IBM's POWER business to become the dominant player in the UNIX market, and helping to pioneer what became IBM's portfolio of Smarter Planet solutions.
Adkins said "Indiggo is onto a game changing concept with the potential to transform companies by unleashing new insight and value. It's not like other approaches such as cost and expense management initiatives, but rather transformation for value by changing the equation and redefining productivity. This is why Indiggo feels like an exciting opportunity for businesses. It is a fresh way deliver a new way to think about value capture."
Adkins was inducted into the National Academy of Engineering (NAE) in 2005, which is one of the highest national recognitions for the engineering profession. Adkins is also a trustee of the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) and Rollins College. He received both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science from Georgia Tech a Bachelor of Arts degree with an emphasis in Physics from Rollins College.
About Indiggo
For leaders and managers to succeed in a radical new world, they need to execute in a radically different way. Return On Leadership® challenges the outdated ways of working that continue to lead to failed execution, now even more so in a world of crisis with increasing overwhelm and burnout. The solution drives leaders and managers of all levels to continually align on what matters most individually and collectively and then mobilize and measure that FOCUS at scale. ROL™ delivers a simple new way to create ongoing clarity and focus through the noise.
