JEFFERSON, Wisconsin, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indocan Resources (OTC: IDCN) is pleased to announce the availability of CBD oil for sale on its website, https://indocanresources.com.

Larry Kau, Operations Manager of Indocan Resources, Inc. announced today: "Having these Chemical Free Extracted, Organic, Full Spectrum CBD Oil products available on the website marks a significant milestone in the transition from a development company to an operating company in the emerging CBD Oil industry. The company's full product line includes 250mg, 500mg, 1000mg, and 2000mg units at competitive prices."

Orders can now be placed for Chemical-Free Extracted, Organic, Full Spectrum CBD Oil products from the Indocan Resources, Inc. web site: https://indocanresources.com using a credit card. This is a major step in making these high-quality products widely available to the public. Please visit the website for details, testimonials from satisfied customers, and order products.

Contact
Larry Tate
larrytate15@gmail.com
+1-760-445-1674

