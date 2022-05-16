GURUGRAM, India, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Active initiatives taken by Government
Government launching initiatives such as Smart Farming 4.0, which includes technologies like Agriculture Drone Sprayer, Drone Surveillance, and Soil and Weather Sensors has resulted in increased focus on the Agritech space in Indonesia. Other initiatives such as Agriculture War Room (AWR), Kostratani, Depo Tani and Telkom Rice Digitization Program are some of the digital initiatives for agriculture in Indonesia.
Increase in smartphone and internet penetration
The last five years have been instrumental in bringing about a paradigm shift in smartphone penetration and internet adoption, both in urban and rural areas. This has been spearheaded by the Palapa ring project which has connected all peripheral areas of Indonesia to a stable 4G internet connection.
Digital Agriculture
An encouraging response is observed from farmers when it comes to digitally monitoring their harvest cycles to gain access to institutional funding. In most cases farmers have reported a significant increase in profit margins due to digital intervention from the startups.
Increase in Foreign Investments
The startups operating in Agritech space have grabbed a lot of attention from the foreign investors in last few years. Some of the major funding rounds in the Indonesian Agritech space include Tanihub's latest funding round of more than 65 million USD at the Series B stage. There are several emerging statups in the pre-seed and seed category which outlines the promise held by the Agritech sector in Indonesia.
The report titled "Indonesia Agritech Market Outlook to 2026: Driven by Innovative Startups and Influx of Foreign Investors" by Ken Research suggested that the Indonesia Agritech market has seen impressive growth rate in the last five years with a CAGR of ~39.7% on the basis of revenue generated, due to increased internet access among Indonesian farmers.
Related Report:-
India Agritech Market Outlook to FY'2025-By Nature of Services (Input Market Linkage & Farming as a Service, Supply Chain, Post-Harvest Management & Output Market Linkage, Precision Farming, Advisory & Analytics and Agri Fintech)
The India Agritech Market is in early growth stage with increasing awareness among farmers due to growth in internet penetration and mobile connectivity. Many agritech startups have entered the industry, especially in the last 5 years, seeing the potential of the industry. Government impetus in the form of setting up incubators, grants and entering into public-private partnerships with these players has also stimulated entry of players in the sector. The sector is also witnessing high level of investment activity, with increasing interest from venture capitalist firms and international investors. In 2020 alone, the investment in the sector crossed USD 300 million. The overall agritech industry witnessed a revenue growth of ~85% during FY'2019-FY'2020.
