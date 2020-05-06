DUBLIN, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indoor LBS Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global indoor LBS market is currently witnessing exponential growth. Looking forward, the market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of around 40% during 2020-2025.
Rapid industrialization and urbanization across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Significant infrastructure development and utilization of geospatial data in retail malls, recreational parks, educational institutes, commercial complexes and hospitals, are also providing a boost to the market growth.
Furthermore, the increasing penetration of connected devices, such as smartphones and tablets, along with the proliferation of social media platforms, is providing a boost to the market growth. These platforms aid marketers in conducting efficient geo-marketing by targeting potential customers through social check-ins and engaging with their audience by offering customized offers.
Additionally, the increasing utilization of 5G technology for LBS is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Indoor LBS provides enhanced assistance and security to the authorities for monitoring and tracking public activities.
Other factors, including the widespread utilization of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data tools for business process optimization and determining the most efficient plan layout for implementing lean manufacturing tools and processes, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Apple, Cisco Systems Inc., GloPos Technologies, Google Inc., IndoorAtlas Ltd, Micello Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Navizon Inc., Ruckus Wireless, YOOSE Pte. Ltd., etc.
