ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Where is American manufacturing heading in the future? With a globalized supply chain and many companies outsourcing manufacturing overseas and across borders, some speculate that the future of 'American Made' may not be so prolific. However, there is one technology breaking away from this trend and sparking a renewed vitality into American manufacturing. "The enormous potential of 3D printing (also known as additive manufacturing) to reshape supply chains, reduce manufacturing costs and lead times, and revolutionize design for manufacturing processes is leading the way for the future of American industry," says Jason Korbelik, CEO of Precision Additive.
Precision Additive, an industrial 3D printing service bureau based in Englewood, CO, opened its doors for business in June 2021 with the vision of supplying high quality parts to the aerospace, defense, medical, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Armed with a full lineup of industrial-grade 3D printers, the company offers printing materials that rival the strength of machined parts. Offering both Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) printing services, Precision Additive also provides designing services, also known as Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM).
"One of the biggest benefits of 3D printing are the short lead times," says Brian Korbelik, President & COO of Precision Additive. "With traditional manufacturing methods it often takes 1 to 2 months for parts to be produced. With additive manufacturing on the other hand, customers can receive parts in a matter of days rather than weeks." Two more benefits of 3D printed parts are their cost and weight – they often cost less and weigh less than comparative parts that have been machined. Their lighter mass is especially helpful for many industrial applications that are weight sensitive.
With its central location in the middle of the country, Precision Additive can supply 3D printed parts on demand to many of the country's OEMs, machine shops, government agencies, and hospitals. "There is a high demand for cost-effective industrial-grade parts that are available at much shorter lead times. Precision Additive is here to meet that demand," says Jason Korbelik.
