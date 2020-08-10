DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Automation Control Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial automation control market is poised to grow by $25.18 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the need for simplification of complex manufacturing activities, increasing focus on smart factories and changing market dynamics. The study identifies the virtualization of automation control systems as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation control market growth during the next few years. Also, value chain integration by automation solution providers and increasing need for open platform architecture for automation software will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial automation control market vendors that include:
- ABB Ltd.
- Eaton Corp. PLC
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- OMRON Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Also, the industrial automation control market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Sensors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- DCS - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Drives - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- SCADA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- PLC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Process industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
