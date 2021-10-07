NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial automation device manager software market is set to grow by USD 1.29 billion from 2021 to 2025 accelerating at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Oil and Gas, Power, Chemical and petrochemical, Automotive, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increased adoption of IIoT is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the industrial automation device manager software market during the forecast period.
This study identifies the growing demand for integrated asset management services as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation device manager software market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the industrial automation device manager software market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The industrial automation device manager software market covers the following areas:
Industrial Automation Device Manager Software Market Sizing
Industrial Automation Device Manager Software Market Forecast
Industrial Automation Device Manager Software Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- General Electric Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Moxa Inc.
- OMRON Corp.
- Rockwell Automation Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Industrial Automation Device Manager Software Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 1.29 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.52
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Moxa Inc., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
