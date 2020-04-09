DUBLIN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Automation - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 outbreak is now travelling around the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the industrial automation sector.
The report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global industrial automation sector. It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out. It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the 58 leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.
Key Highlights
- Industrial automation was not in a great place before COVID-19 struck, having been slowed by flat capital expenditure and declining industrial production.
- The virus has since closed factories, with workers across the world sent home. It has exposed the fact that, despite a lot of hype over the years, advanced factory automation has not been substituted for human workers at scale.
- The virus may serve to accelerate investment in factory automation when the global economy eventually rebounds, but that will take a while.
Reasons to Buy
- COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020.
- It is effectively a stress test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks.
- COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase.
- Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.
- This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the industrial automation sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.
Key Topics Covered
- COVID-19 is Now a Major Theme for 2020
- COVID-19 Impact on Industrial Automation
- Industrial Automation Sector Scorecard
- Thematic Briefing
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba
- Alphabet
- Amazon
- Cisco
- Denso
- Fanuc
- Harmonic Drive
- HollySys Automation
- IBM
- Intuitive Surgical
- KUKA
- Microsoft
- Nabtesco
- Nippon Ceramic
- Ocado
- Omron
- Rockwell Automation
- SAP
- Stryker
- Teradyne
