DUBLIN, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Computed Tomography Systems, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using Growth and Innovation scores.

The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in an industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. 

Computed tomography (CT) is evolving into an important nondestructive testing (NDT) option for quality control of manufactured goods because of its ability to provide 3-dimensional and subsurface or internal views for inspection. Additive manufacturing is creating more demand for industrial CT systems as the automotive, aerospace and defense, and medical device industries use the method (also known as 3D printing) to produce small and midsized components.

CT systems can analyze structural integrity, powder and material characterization, and dimensional quality across all phases of product development. Among all systems used for inspection in additive manufacturing, the publisher expects industrial CT to witness the highest growth in the next few years.

Despite the unique advantages that industrial CT systems offer in development and manufacturing, however, scanning speeds and the high cost of CT scanners hamper equipment adoption. Market participants are focusing on growth opportunities stemming from higher resolution, the flexibility to scan multiple parts and materials, and higher throughput, with research and development activities centering on X-ray source, X-ray tube, rotational stage/manipulators, detectors, software-based features, and form factor to accelerate clients' return on investment.

Industrial CT systems are more technologically complex than other NDT and dimensional metrology solutions. The generation and direction of X-rays, capture of rays on detectors, and conversion of 2D images to 3D require highly skilled personnel and large investments, which makes market entry tough for new companies.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

  • Strategic Imperative
  • Growth Environment

The Report

  • Industrial CT Systems
  • Competitive Environment

Companies to Action

  • Diondo GmbH
  • Nikon Metrology
  • North Star Imaging
  • RayScan Technologies
  • Rigaku Corporation
  • RX Solutions
  • VisiConsult
  • VJ Technologies
  • Waygate Technologies
  • Wenzel Group
  • Werth
  • YXLON International
  • ZEISS

Strategic Insights

Next Steps: Leveraging the Report to Empower Key Stakeholders

  • Significance of Being in the Report
  • Empowers the CEO's Growth Team
  • Empowers Investors
  • Empowers Customers
  • Empowers the Board of Directors

Analytics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vutoim

