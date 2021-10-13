NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio's latest research report on the Industrial Ethernet Cables Market offers insights on new product launches, the latest trends, and their impact on businesses.
The industrial ethernet cables market is set to grow by USD 1.17 billion during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of over 16%.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the growing benefits of industrial ethernet and the replacement of Fieldbus with industrial ethernet will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the growing preference for wireless communication will restrict the market growth.
The rising popularity of ethernet among machine and robot OEMs is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players. On the other hand, the threat of cyberattacks will be hindering their growth.
Company Profiles
The industrial ethernet cables market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Alpha Wire Inc., Anixter International Inc., Belden Inc., HELUKABEL Romania Srl, Hitachi Ltd., Murrelektronik GmbH, Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG.
Competitive Analysis
The industrial ethernet cables market report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified into discrete industries and process industries. The market witnessed maximum demand for industrial ethernet cables from discrete industries in 2020.
- By Geography, the market is analyzed across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Industrial Ethernet Cables Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 16%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 1.17 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.20
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 55%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alpha Wire Inc., Anixter International Inc., Belden Inc., HELUKABEL Romania Srl, Hitachi Ltd., Murrelektronik GmbH, Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
