BOSTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™) today announced that IOT Solutions World Congress (IOTSWC), the world's leading event for the Internet of Things applied to industry, will become a global platform that provides companies cross-industry transformational solutions based on a combination of disruptive technologies. Co-organized by IIC and Fira de Barcelona, IOTSWC will hold its coming edition at Fira's Gran Via venue from October 5 to 7, 2021 under the theme Connect with the Game Changers. It will showcase applications that take advantage of IoT, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, blockchain, and digital twins, among other technologies.
IOTWSC will combine a congress and exclusive face-to-face exhibition aimed at C-Level executives, ranging from management to operations and IT, and will also feature additional digital content for a broader audience. The goal is to bring together the game changers involved in the digital transformation of companies from all verticals and promote a dialogue between them with the end-user at the very core of the discussion. The Congress program will tackle the challenges companies face to successfully innovate through five tracks: Security, Connectivity, Business optimization, Intelligence, and Customer Experience.
Director of IOTSWC, Roger Bou, says, "This new approach will provide companies a one-stop shop for corporate strategists and operation and technology managers to discover state-of-the-art solutions that will deliver a competitive edge for their business. A comprehensive end-user approach will not only offer results and ideas but also provide detailed experiences from other industries and professionals on how to successfully deploy these solutions."
Executive Director, Industrial Internet Consortium, Richard Soley, says, "This year we celebrate the IoT game changers, people who are defining the future of industry before our very eyes. The most successful global organizations rely on IOTSWC as the place to connect to valuable content, the latest innovations, and inspiring speakers who share game-changing insights."
Emerging Hubs
The emergence of this new technological approach to the transformation of companies coincides with the rise of new technological hubs around the world, including an innovation hub in Chicago. To reflect this new reality IOTSWC, will feature a large delegation from Illinois, comprised of representatives of the Chicago City Council, the Government of Illinois, the P33 Tech initiative, and other tech communities. Chicago recently became the 7th innovation hub in the world, according to KPMG's annual Global Technology Innovation report, only behind San Francisco, Shanghai, New York, Tokyo, Beijing, and London.
Top-tier Side Events
IOTSWC will be jointly held with the Barcelona Cybersecurity Congress, an annual event co-organized with the Government of Catalonia, which brings together the stakeholders in the field of cybersecurity. The event aims to analyze current challenges in terms of digital security and find real solutions. The program will address topics such as privacy and data protection, cloud computing, 5G, blockchain, and threat intelligence, among others.
To become an IOTSWC speaker, complete the call for papers here by April 15, 2021.
About Industrial Internet Consortium
The Industrial Internet Consortium is the world's leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Our mission is to deliver transformative business value to organizations, industry, and society by accelerating adoption of a trustworthy internet of things. The Industrial Internet Consortium is a program of the Object Management Group (OMG). For more information visit http://www.iiconsortium.org.
Note to editors: Industrial Internet Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Karen Quatromoni, Industrial Internet Consortium, 978-855-0412, karen@omg.org
SOURCE Industrial Internet Consortium