BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™) today launched the Supply Network Dynamic Simulation Test Drive. Developed by Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC), a unit of Singapore's Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), the solution helps manufacturers optimize supply network design to minimize disruption in supply and demand.
Through simulations, the test drive enables supply chain leaders to perform network design and optimization models to evaluate risks and countermeasures before deployment in the real world. For example, they can identify distribution centers to best serve customers and verify the savings in transportation and warehouse costs of the new center. Manufacturers can also experiment with "what-if" scenarios to review the effects of changing inventory policies or sourcing policies in a supply chain.
IIC Test Drives are short-term, rapid-engagement pilots for technology users to employ and adopt Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies. The IIC Test Drive program fosters collaboration with partners to address leading-edge IIoT use cases in 3-6-month projects based upon technology end users' real problems. More information on Supply Network Dynamic Simulation Test Drive can be found here on the IIC website.
About Industrial Internet Consortium
The Industrial Internet Consortium is the world's leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The IIC delivers a trustworthy IIoT in which the world's systems and devices are securely connected and controlled to deliver transformational outcomes. The Industrial Internet Consortium is a program of the Object Management Group (OMG). For more information visit http://www.iiconsortium.org.
