BOSTON, Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™) today announced the 16th edition of the Journal of Innovation (JoI). This edition focuses on digital twin, which includes a multitude of applications that bridge the gap between the physical world and the virtual world in industries such as aerospace, manufacturing, and energy.
"Digital twin is already fulfilling its potential to improve process efficiency and optimize operational sustainability for organizations," said Mark Crawford, Director, Standards Strategy, SAP and IIC Thought Leadership Task Group Co-Chair. "IIC has taken a market leadership position by identifying the defining characteristics of a digital twin and is setting the pace in enabling cross-industry collaboration. We hope you enjoy the thought-provoking articles in this edition of the JoI that looks at digital twin from a variety of technical perspectives."
This edition of the JoI consists of expert guidance contributed by industry leaders from IIC member organizations, including the following articles:
- Web-Based Digital Twin, by several authors from the Technical University of Darmstadt, presents current solutions for implementing digital twins over web technologies, which many see as a prerequisite for establishing digital twins on a broad scale.
- Open-Source Drives Digital Twin Adoption, by a cross-section of industry leaders from ABB, Bosch, Digital Twin Consortium, Microsoft, SAP, XMPro Inc., and Yo-i Information Technology, Ltd., elaborates on the challenges in adopting the digital twin concept in practice and the motivations for having open standards and Open- Source activities to address these challenges.
- Design and Implementation of a Digital Twin for Live Petroleum Production Optimization: Data Processing and Simulation, by a trio of authors from OspreyData Inc., delves into how digital twins can be built to represent systems of assets that can be valuable in determining optimal operational set-points.
- Digital Twin and IIoT in Optimizing Manufacturing Process and Quality Management, by a host of authors representing Yo-i Information Technology, Ltd., presents the concepts and practices on the design, implementation and some preliminary outcomes based on a real-world use case in a production process control and quality management application in the steel industry.
The Journal of Innovation highlights the innovative ideas, approaches, products, and services emerging within the industrial internet in areas such as digital twin, data, IoT and digital transformation, AI, smart cities, smart factory, and edge computing. Past and present Journal of Innovation editions can be viewed and downloaded online. To watch a Journal of Innovation webinar, click on the associated hyperlink, register, and watch on-demand.
