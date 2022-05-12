NEW YORK , May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial IoT gateway market size is set to grow by USD 1.25 billion from 2020 to 2025 as per the latest market report by Technavio. The report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 16.63%. 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for industrial IoT gateway in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. With an increase in the need for automation, the entire manufacturing process in the automotive industry will have a rise in productivity, which will facilitate the industrial IoT gateway market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Industrial IoT Gateway Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the industrial IoT gateway market by End-user (process and discrete) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
The industrial IoT gateway market share growth by the process segment will be significant for revenue generation. The process segment holds a dominating share in the global industrial IoT gateway market owing to the high installed base of legacy automation systems and instruments. The need to reduce interoperability issues while integrating legacy automation systems with industry communication systems has been the key driving factor for the growth of the major process industries
Industrial IoT Gateway Market: Leveraging manufacturing data for predictive maintenance to drive growth
The leveraging of manufacturing data for predictive maintenance is notably driving the industrial IoT gateway market growth. The demand for IoT-enabled devices has increased, primarily due to the need for data collection and analysis to solve complex maintenance tasks. The IoT-enabled devices such as wireless acoustic transmitters and steam trap monitors are helping monitor the complete plant operations. With the available data regarding machines and systems, industrial operators can compare the efficiency and performance of the machines, thereby helping operators plan maintenance activities accordingly and reducing the overall downtime due to unplanned machine failure. Therefore, end-users have shifted their focus toward predictive maintenance as it helps in reducing the overall production downtime and increases operational efficiency.
Industrial IoT Gateway Market: Increased focus on edge computing is the key market trend
Increased focus on edge computing is the key market trend driving the industrial IoT gateway market growth. The increasing adoption of IoT-connected devices has increased the need for edge computing and industrial IoT gateways to improve real-time data analysis. This technology is confined not only to the IT industry but also to discrete industries such as medical device manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor, and electronics. The integration of IoT-integrated devices, edge computing, and big data analysis provides enterprises the ability to predict future risks and take necessary steps for risk mitigation. In a highly competitive global market, manufacturers must leverage their market presence by pairing their IoT devices and edge computing with the manufacturing processes and value chain to gain an advantage over their competitors.
Industrial IoT Gateway Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.63%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.25 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.41
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Advantech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Siemens AG, and Super Micro Computer Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
