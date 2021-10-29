LISBON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thread in Motion, an industry-leading wearable IIoT manufacturer, offers companies smart gloves that cut scanning-related production time in half without putting pressure on workers.
Inspired by industry 5.0, TIM develops IIoT products that enhance workers' capabilities, ease their lives and minimize human error. IWO, the product used by global automotive OEMs and other manufacturers, stands out from traditional industrial scanners, with a design that merges comfort, ergonomics, freedom and flexibility.
IWO is more durable and robust than conventional scanners that come with cables, powered by its conductive yarn technology used for touch sensing and data transmission. Its hands-free usage, 680 meters operational range and up to 6 meters scanning range allow workers to use both hands and navigate around the factory freely. Owing to IWO's incredible lightweight (35 gr vs. 600 gr traditional scanners), workers are relieved from the fatigue that usually comes after working for hours-long shifts, minimizing efficiency loss and the costs associated with.
TIM's CEO Kadir Demircioğlu stressed how important it is to focus on people in product design and functionality:
"Technologies that are designed to exclude the human element from manufacturing processes faded into history. Industry 5.0 is all about the harmony between technology and people, and we're continuously investing in finding out what humans are capable of doing, and where they tend to make mistakes. With all these in mind, we design products that enhance workers' capabilities and minimize human error."
TIM's best-in-class technologies, which are adapted by factories all around the world, cut production scanning dependent activities' time in half and minimize human error down to almost 0%. The multilayer feedback mechanism that provides 100% error avoidance relieves companies from the burden of recalls that cost billions to the industry each year.
