RICHARDSON, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industrial Networking Solutions (INS) is honored to be recognized as the Digi International Value Added Reseller of the Year award during the announcement of the Digi International 2020 Channel Awards.
The accolade was awarded to INS based on excellence, value, and its contribution to advancing the overall IoT market throughout the duration of the year.
"We are honored to receive the Value Added Reseller Award for 2020," said Richard Rogers, INS Director, Wireless Division. "Digi International has been a great partner for over twenty years and we're excited about the growing focus on next-generation IoT gateways and cloud solutions. We look forward to continuing to grow this partnership."
"Digi International congratulates INS on this well-deserved award," said Mike Ueland, President, IoT Products and Services, Digi International. "INS has played a key role in contributing to Digi International's overall success in 2020, and Digi looks forward to continuing the momentum in 2021 and beyond."
About INS
INS distributes products, offers technical support and provides IT services for wired and wireless machine networking applications. Since its founding in 1998, INS has seen the industry space it serves variously labeled "Industrial Ethernet", "Machine-to-Machine" (M2M) and now the "Internet of Things" (IoT). Throughout these changes in industry jargon, though, one thing has stayed constant: INS's commitment to providing our customers with best-in-class products, support and services for their critical wired and wireless machine networking application.
About Digi International
Digi International is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at http://www.digi.com.
