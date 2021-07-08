INet Gateway's mapping screen shows users a real-time view of their specific operation, as well as pertinent railcar information and the ability to make changes to switch lists, access inspections and railcar photos, and more.

 By Industrial Networks

SPRING, Texas, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Networks is excited to announce the latest addition to its suite of railyard management tools in the form of an operations management platform to make every day logistics tasks, as well as collecting crucial data, seamless. The INet Gateway allows users to easily complete rail activities such as railyard inventory, rail switching, inspections, photos for railcar repairs, AEI and EOT tag programing, security seal tracking, reviewing usage analytics, and more.

The new INet Gateway platform has been piloted over the last year and is currently implemented in rail operations throughout North America. A full release of INet Gateway is now available to Railroads and Railcar Repair shops. Industrial Networks President, Jimmy Finster, commented – "We're very excited about taking the next step in helping rail operations automate and better manage their facilities. Our solutions have collected pertinent railcar data for years – now it's time to consider how we manage that data effectively, so that railroads and repair shops alike, can maximize their efficiency and cost-savings." Finster emphasized the mapping abilities that are built into the INet Gateway platform, written fully in-house in Spring, Texas, as one of the key features for many customers that deal with large rail operations. "Instead of showing you a generic view of a railyard with all of your inventory, we show you a Google Maps-style view of YOUR railyard. This functionality makes it easier to manage inventory, quickly create switch lists, reference inspections and photos, and access information specific to any one railcar."

Along with inventory management and a full suite of tools to help switch operators create clean, organized, and accurate switch lists, INet Gateway also allows users to store inspection information and photos, track security seals placed on a given railcar, and even program (or reprogram) AEI Tags from the field. As the largest provider of AEI readers to shippers in North America, Industrial Networks is excited to branch out with a management platform that creates more efficiencies for rail operators all over North America with its rollout of the INet Gateway.

Industrial Networks (INet) is the leading provider of railyard automation and data acquisition systems for rail operations in North America. Our expertise touches operations run by rail shippers, short line and Class I railroads, railcar repair and maintenance shops, and more. For more information on the INet Gateway, other railyard management applications, or AEI-scanning hardware, contact sales@inetlp.com or give us a call at (833) AEI-TAGS.

Jackson Dawson

Industrial Networks

281.419.0796

sales@inetlp.com

 

SOURCE Industrial Networks

