DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial PC Market by Type (Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded, and DIN Rail), Data Storage (HDD, SSD), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Maximum RAM Capacity, Industry (Process, Discrete), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial PC market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2025.
Industrial PC market to exhibit significant growth during 2020-2025
The growth of this market is attributed to increasing demand for industrial IoT, a steady shift towards digitalized manufacturing from traditional manufacturing, growing awareness for resource optimization in manufacturing industries, and stringent regulatory compliances. However, factors such as high initial costs, and data privacy and security concerns are restraining the market growth.
DIN Rail IPC market to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period
DIN rail IPCs have a compact design with flexible display options and various I/O modules, thereby allowing a space-saving industrial controller in the control cabinet. These PCs are high-performing computing solutions, which are tailor-made depending on the complexity of the manufacturing control tasks. DIN rail IPCs are primarily used in the military, traffic and transportation, industrial, and medical sectors. The growing popularity of DIN rail IPCs can be attributed to the consistently growing demand for connected factory and enterprise networks from manufacturing enterprises, a rising belief of the process control engineers in the PC-based technology for controlling tasks in manufacturing plants, and increasing demand for efficient information flow across production facilities.
SSD industrial PC market to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
The solid-state drive (SDD) data storage medium is made from silicon microchips used in industrial PCs. One of the most significant attributes of SSD is that it is devoid of mechanical parts, which allows swift and smooth data transfer to and from the storage medium. Due to this, the data transfer occurs at a considerably higher speed, thereby enhancing the expectable lifespan of this storage medium. Moreover, this data storage medium generates less heat during its operation compared to the rotating data storage medium. In contrast to the spinning hard disk drives (HDDs) or magnetic oxide tapes that store data magnetically, SSD stores data electronically.
North America to be the largest market for industrial PC during the forecast period
North America is expected to lead the global industrial PC market from 2020 to 2025. The industrial manufacturers in North America focus on adopting advanced technologies to enhance their production processes and optimize output. In addition, discrete industries such as aerospace & defense and automotive, among others, are considered to be the fastest-growing end-use industries for industrial PCs. Moreover, several major players are increasing their investments in the industrial PC market in North America, thereby propelling the growth of the sector in this region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Industrial PC Market, 2020-2025 (USD Million)
4.2 Industrial PC Market, by Type
4.3 Industrial PC Market, by Data Storage
4.4 Industrial PC Market, by Maximum RAM Capacity
4.5 Industrial PC Market, by Sales Channel
4.6 Industrial PC Market, by Industry and Region
4.7 Industrial PC Market, by Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Industrial IoT
5.2.1.2 Steady Shift Towards Digitalized Manufacturing from Traditional Manufacturing
5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness of Resource Optimization in Manufacturing Industries
5.2.1.4 Stringent Regulatory Compliances
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Initial Costs
5.2.2.2 Data Privacy and Security Concerns
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Rise in Demand for Smart Energy Solutions
5.2.3.2 Increasing Awareness of Benefits of Rugged IT Infrastructure
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Sluggish Growth of Global Oil & Gas Industry
5.2.4.2 Relevant Data Collection of Manufacturing Data
6 Value Chain Analysis
7 Market Analysis, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Panel IPC
7.2.1 Resistive Touch Screen
7.2.1.1 Resistive Touch Screen Market Expected to Hold a Larger Market Share in Forecast Period
7.2.2 Capacitive Touch Screen
7.2.2.1 Capacitive Touch Screen Market Expected to Grow at a Higher Rate in Forecast Period
7.3 Rack Mount IPC
7.3.1 Rack Mount IPC is Fuelled by the Demand for Space Constraint IPC
7.4 Box IPC
7.4.1 Box IPC Market in APAC is Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate in Forecast Period
7.5 Din Rail IPC
7.5.1 Din Rail IPC Market to Grow at the Highest Rate in Forecast Period
7.6 Embedded Box IPC
7.6.1 Embedded Box IPC Market in North America is Expected to for the Largest Share in Forecast Period
8 Market Analysis, by Data Storage
8.1 Introduction
8.2 HDD
8.2.1 HDD is Expected to Hold the Larger Market Share
8.3 SSD
8.3.1 SSD to Grow at the Higher CAGR in Forecast Period
9 Operating Temperatures of Industrial PC
9.1 Introduction
9.2 -45C to 0C
9.3 0C to 100C
10 Market Analysis, by Maximum RAM Capacity
10.1 Introduction
10.2 512 kb to 512 mb
10.3 512 mb to 3 gb
10.4 3 gb to 8 gb
10.5 8 gb to 64 gb
10.6 More Than 64 gb
11 Market Analysis, by Sales Channel
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Direct Sales
11.2.1 Direct Sales Accounts for the Larger Share of IPC Sales Channel
11.3 Indirect Sales
11.3.1 Indirect Sales is Fuelled by the Demand of Smaller Quantity of IPCs
12 Market Analysis, by End-user Industry
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Process Industries
12.2.1 Oil & Gas
12.2.2 Chemical
12.2.3 Energy & Power
12.2.4 Food & Beverages
12.2.5 Pharmaceutical
12.2.6 Others
12.3 Discrete Industries
12.3.1 Automotive
12.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
12.3.3 Semiconductor & Electronics
12.3.4 Medical Devices
13 Market Analysis, by Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 France
13.3.4 Rest of Europe
13.4 APAC
13.4.1 China
13.4.2 Japan
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Rest of APAC
13.5 RoW
13.5.1 Middle East
13.5.2 Africa
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Ranking of Players in Industrial PC Market
14.3 Microquadrants Overview
14.3.1 Visionaries
14.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators
14.3.3 Innovators
14.3.4 Emerging Companies
14.4 Competitive Situations & Trends
14.4.2 Expansions and Partnerships
14.4.3 Acquisitions
14.4.4 Contracts
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Key Players
15.1.1 Advantech
15.1.1.1 Business Overview
15.1.1.2 Products Offered
15.1.1.3 Recent Developments
15.1.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.1.1.5 Publisher View
15.1.2 Beckhoff Automation
15.1.3 Siemens
15.1.4 IEI Integration Corporation
15.1.5 Kontron S&T
15.1.6 Nexcom International
15.1.7 ABB
15.1.8 Avalue Technology
15.1.9 DFI
15.1.10 American Portwell Technology
15.2 Other Key Players
15.2.1 Panasonic
15.2.2 Emerson
15.2.3 Mitsubishi Electric
15.2.4 Omron Corporation
15.2.5 Rockwell Automation
15.2.6 Schneider Electric
15.2.7 Onlogic
15.2.8 ASEM
15.2.9 Aditech Solutions
15.2.10 Aaeon Technology
