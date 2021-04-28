NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial power over the ethernet market is poised to grow by USD 135.24 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the industrial power over the ethernet market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the rise in adoption of IIoT connected devices in industrial processes, the increase in the number of smart grid projects, and the energy efficiency and flexibility.
The industrial power over ethernet market analysis includes end-user, type, and geography landscape. This study identifies energy efficiency and flexibility as the prime reasons driving the industrial power over ethernet market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The industrial power over ethernet market covers the following areas:
Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Sizing
Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Forecast
Industrial Power Over Ethernet Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Kinetic Technologies
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
- Monolithic Power Systems Inc.
- ON Semiconductor Corp.
- Siemens AG
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Li fi Market- The Li fi market is segmented by end-user (retail, consumer electronics, automotive and transportation, healthcare, and others), application (indoor networking, LBS, in-flight communication and entertainment, underwater communication, and intelligent traffic systems), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Global 5G Equipment Market- The 5G equipment market is segmented by product (macrocell, small cell, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). Download FREE Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Power industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Telecommunications industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Powered devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Power sourcing equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Kinetic Technologies
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
- Monolithic Power Systems Inc.
- ON Semiconductor Corp.
- Siemens AG
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-power-over-ethernet-market-size-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-power-over-ethernet-market-to-grow-by-usd-135-24-million-during-2021-2025technavio-301279636.html
SOURCE Technavio