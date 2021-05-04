PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb -- Industrial Scientific, a global leader in gas detection and safety-as-a-service, is pleased to announce the Tango® TX2, a new two-gas monitor that increases site safety by allowing users to detect two gases with one small, reliable monitor. The Tango TX2 helps organizations reduce project shutdowns from false alarms, increase worker trust in gas monitors, and minimize time spent on monitor charging and maintenance.
With individual sensors for each gas, the Tango TX2 is the most accurate two-gas monitor on the market. Expect fewer shutdowns due to false alarms, enabling you to maximize productivity across your site, improve data quality and build worker trust in their gas monitors. A replaceable battery with a two-year runtime eliminates the need to charge the monitor. With minimal maintenance, companies can easily assign each user a Tango TX2, giving workers an added sense of ownership over their safety.
"Our new Tango TX2 gives customers an option for true two-gas monitoring with dedicated sensors in the size of a personal single-gas instrument. In working with customers, we found a gap in the ability to easily monitor a second gas without adding the size and cost of a four-gas monitor or adding the risk of false alarms typical in combination sensors," says Tom Henson, vice president of product management and marketing at Industrial Scientific. "Tango TX2 allows companies to reduce risk while cutting the time and expense of device maintenance. Simple, reliable monitors increase worker safety, bringing us closer to our vision of ending death on the job by 2050."
The lightweight and wearable Tango TX2 is now available globally with sensors for carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide. It is the only two-gas monitor that carries a Guaranteed for Life™ warranty, ensuring your team is always protected by a simple, reliable gas monitor.
To learn more, visit http://www.indsci.com/tango-TX2.
About Industrial Scientific Corporation
Industrial Scientific Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Fortive (NYSE: FTV), is a global leader in gas detection and safety-as-a-service solutions that keep workers safe in life-threatening environments. From the International Space Station to mines deep inside the earth, men and women around the world bet their lives on the great work our people do. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, we have more than 1,300 global employees across 21 countries dedicating their careers to eliminating death on the job by 2050. Industrial Scientific is the parent company to Intelex Technologies, the global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) software used by millions of people around the world to deliver safer, cleaner and more productive operations. For more information, visit http://www.indsci.com.
Media Contact
Jackie Cappucci, Industrial Scientific Corp., 80033832871807, jackie.cappucci@indsci.com
SOURCE Industrial Scientific Corp.