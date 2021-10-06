HERNDON, Va., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industrial Security Integrators ("ISI") announced that is has secured an investment from DFW Capital Partners ("DFW"). Based in Herndon, VA, ISI is a leading provider of technology-based compliance and cybersecurity services. The Company operates three divisions comprising Managed Security Services, Managed Network Services, and Security Control Software.
Paul Cella, Founder & CEO of ISI, said, "We are ecstatic to partner with DFW Capital. Given the explosive growth of ISI, I believe we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build an exceptional business, and I needed to find an earnest, thoughtful capital partner that could help me achieve our goals. I could not be more pleased with DFW's alignment as not just investors but true partners in our shared strategic vision. I am deeply thankful for our employees' dedication and hard work, and for our growing list of customers who trust ISI to ensure they are compliant, secure, and protected against an ever-growing set of cybersecurity threats and data breaches."
Doug Gilbert, Partner at DFW, said, "ISI's customer focus, proprietary technology, and demonstrated compliance expertise across the most sensitive data and cybersecurity environments are true differentiators in a burgeoning industry. Recent events have only highlighted the urgent need for effective threat management, and we believe ISI is ideally positioned as a full-service provider of mission-critical compliance and cybersecurity needs."
Ke Ding, Vice President at DFW, added, "We were deeply impressed by Paul's passion, the organization surrounding him, and the overall growth of the business. During the diligence process, we received resounding feedback regarding the effectiveness and cost-efficiency of ISI's managed compliance and cybersecurity solutions. We are eager to work with Paul and the management team to accelerate ISI's growth, both organically and via select acquisitions."
DFW Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on lower middle-market companies. The firm concentrates on service companies, with an emphasis on healthcare, non-discretionary consumer services, outsourced business services, and industrial support services. DFW has established a 20+ year track record of success in building leading companies. DFW is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey and maintains an office in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
