HERNDON, Va., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the cost to recover from a ransomware attack has doubled over the last year, rising to $1.85 million per company on average and the advancement of technology has left many companies vulnerable to cybercriminal activity, DoD Security, LLC is responding with staffing increases and technology updates.
"In the past year we have seen tremendous growth in cyber threats," said Paul Cella, President and CEO of DoD Security, LLC. "The only way to protect intellectual property and security-related information is to have the right people on the front lines, using technology that facilitates secure operating environments," he said.
Effective November 25th, 2020 all DOD Contractors (subs & primes) were required to submit a Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS) score as required by DFARS clause 252.204-7020. Calculation and submission of the SPRS score is only part of a complex series of regulatory changes that require specialized staff to understand and compile. "Creation and customization of CMMC and NIST 800-171a compliant policies and procedures can only be done by highly trained personnel, and we have assembled a team that leads the industry," Cella said.
Among the solutions provided by the DoD Security, LLC team are:
- Documentation and confirmation of the network topology and CUI boundary
- Assessment of compliance and identification of gaps to all controls for:
- NIST 800-171a (110 Controls)
- CMMC Level 1 (17 Controls)
- CMMC Level 3 (130 Controls)
- A detailed Plan of Action & Milestones (POAM) which identifies failed controls and provides a detailed plan of remediation
- A full suite of compliance and IT solutions
To facilitate compliance in the current modern cyber environment, technology solutions had to be further developed to accommodate the changing requirements and threats. "Our support software stack was engineered to exceed industry best practices. Our primary objective is to ensure our clients have strong protections available at an affordable cost," said Cella.
Industrial Security Integrators has plans to continue to grow their specialized cyber security team, DoD Security, and further expand their technology infrastructure to keep up with rapidly changing cyber threats.
More about Industrial Security Integrators (IsI):
Headquartered in Herndon, VA, Industrial Security Integrators provides cost-effective, comprehensive security solutions for Industry and Government. The company strives to achieve complete customer satisfaction while maintaining an ethical and professional workplace. IsI's team of dedicated security professionals provides the support needed to manage both small and large security programs at a fraction of the cost. For more information about IsI, please visit their website at https://www.dodsecurity.com. For information about Managed Network Services and CMMC compliance, please visit: https://dodsecurity.com/dod-security/.
