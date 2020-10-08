Industrial_SkyWorks___Platform.jpg

Qii.AI Full-Stack Intelligent Platform

 By Industrial SkyWorks Inc;Ontario Power Generation (OPG);

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial SkyWorks Inc. has signed a multi-year contract to provide artificial intelligence software and data solutions for Ontario Power Generation (OPG)'s remote, drone-based inspections program. The groundbreaking agreement will leverage both on-premise and cloud-based implementations of Industrial SkyWorks' Qii.AI data analytics platform and will enable OPG to develop its own, proprietary AI capability for the remote, auto-analysis of energy assets.

"Launching Qii.AI with a globally-renowned leader in the energy sector such as Ontario Power Generation, is incredibly exciting for our team," said Michael Cohen, CEO of Industrial SkyWorks, "The critical nature and volume of OPG's assets and data, combined with our digital learning platform provides a force-multiplier that will create immediate value to the partnership." 

About Industrial SkyWorks Inc.: Industrial SkyWorks is an artificial intelligence development company whose launch product is Qii.AI ™, a visual analytics platform for the drone inspection market. Qii.AI allows users to securely analyze, optimize, and share visual asset data.  Qii.AI allows organizations to implement customized Artificial Intelligence learning, so as to leverage visual data for more proactive asset maintenance and monitoring.

Media Contact: 

Xinbo Zhang
Industrial SkyWorks
647-923-9962
255936@email4pr.com 
https://qii.ai/

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.