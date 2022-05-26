Emergence of single-pair ethernet cabling will be one of the key trends in the industrial wireline networking market during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial wireline networking market is a part of the internet services and infrastructure market. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.
In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the industrial wireline networking market is anticipated to grow by USD 1.19 billion from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.
What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?
- Overview of the Market
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Factors Impacting Market Growth
- Vendor Analysis
What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?
Segmentation
Segments
Application
Industrial ethernet and fieldbus
Geography
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Industrial Wireline Networking Market?
The growth of the industrial wireline networking market will be driven by the growing benefits of industrial ethernet, which is one of the fastest-growing technologies in the field of communication systems. The popularity of industrial ethernet is growing due to its advantages such as ease in meeting industrial network needs, ranging from I/O communications and plantwide communications to motion and new applications such as displaying videos on an operator screen. It gives organizations substantial control over networked manufacturing equipment.
What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Industrial Wireline Networking Market?
Emergence of single-pair ethernet cabling is a key trend that will support the growth of the industrial wireline networking market growth. The rising adoption of IoT, growing interest in automation, and the need for cost-effective power, connectivity, and security, for various connected devices, are changing the scope of next-generation cable systems.
Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Industrial Wireline Networking Market?
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the industrial wireline networking market include ABB Ltd., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moxa Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG among others.
Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?
The industrial wireline networking market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive, with vendors competing on factors such as price, quality, innovation, and performance.
Industrial Wireline Networking Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.19 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.34
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Moxa Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
