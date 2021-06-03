CHICAGO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4Discovery, a Chicago-based digital forensics firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Denise B. Bach and Colin Lerch. Bach and Lerch join as the firm's newest business development manager and account manager, respectively, and are focused on servicing the legal industry with the highest level of expertise in digital forensics.
"We're excited to be growing as an organization and adding two industry experts in these new positions," said Chad Gough, Owner, and Founder of 4Discovery. "Denise and Colin bring decades of experience that will be beneficial to 4Discovery's growing list of clients."
Denise B. Bach, CEDS (Certified E-Discovery Specialist ), comes to 4Discovery with extensive experience in Digital Forensics, Cybersecurity, and E-Discovery. She has successfully worked with law firms, corporate counsel, litigation support managers, and paralegals to bridge the legal process and technology gap. Her knowledge of the litigation process spans 25 years, and she has the unique ability to understand the demands of litigation and insight into the importance of integrating technology. Before joining 4Discovery, Ms. Bach held positions at TCDI, AON, KLDiscovery, and Stout.
Colin Lerch brings over 16 years of experience consulting clients, managing projects, and building sales teams in the legal support industry. He has deep experience consulting clients on all types of cases, large and small, from AmLaw150 to small plaintiff law firms. His ability to understand a client's matters and needs will provide value to 4Discovery's clients. Mr. Lerch has previously been in executive positions at IST Management, DTI Global, and Ricoh Americas Corporation.
About 4Discovery
4Discovery is an elite B2B digital forensics firm that provides organizations and attorneys with digital forensic, information security, incident response, and electronic discovery services. We believe in simple, efficient, and cost-effective solutions that leverage technology to solve complex challenges. We act as a trusted third party for our clients by assisting with case strategy, conducting forensic examinations, reporting critical findings, and providing expert testimony. Learn more about 4Discovery and its team at http://www.4Discovery.com
