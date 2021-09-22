SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REVE Innovation Lab leadership makes major investment in Coded Inc., a leading international serviced accommodation technology firm
Today REVE, the innovation lab of international serviced accommodation provider, Synergy Global Housing (Synergy), announced a major investment in leading corporate housing technology firm, Coded Inc. (Coded), makers of custom technology solutions for global serviced accommodation, corporate housing and service apartment agents and operators. Industry veteran, long-time Synergy partner and REVE Managing Director, Jon Wohlfert, joined the investment round.
"After an exhaustive review process, we determined Coded and its proprietary software platform CodeOne offer the most robust and flexible technology solutions available in the marketplace and are best positioned to power the global serviced accommodations industry forward," said Wohlfert.
CodeOne is a cloud based, proprietary all-in-one software platform designed exclusively for the serviced accommodations industry, featuring:
- Client Relationship Management (CRM) and communication
- Property and booking management
- Price quoting
- Accounting system integration
- Data reporting
- Document, file and task management
- User security
"I couldn't be happier to partner with Synergy and Jon to bring our universal technology solutions to the masses and to better our industry," said Coded founder and CEO, Eduardo "Ed" Herrera. "Unlike most of the serviced accommodation software solutions available today, CodeOne is an all-in-one open platform that provides agents and operators with a base-layer set of tools, secure access and endless API integration flexibility to ensure their brand and product identities remain intact."
CodeOne aims to use technology to level the playing field amongst large and small service accommodation providers by delivering greater access, transparency and more options to fulfill booking requests whether for managed inventory or supplier-provided properties. CodeOne member organizations will receive guaranteed access to a connected database of live apartment inventory to better serve their clients' housing needs in real-time.
Synergy co-founder, Jack Jensky said, "through extensive client interviews and research, we discovered our clients' most significant pain point to be the time spent booking serviced accommodations. CodeOne makes it possible for each member company to select and connect their owned, managed or supplier partner inventory and streamline the booking and billing experience—drastically expediting the process clients and guests spend researching and reserving apartments."
REVE's investment in Coded comes amidst a tumultuous period for the serviced accommodation industry. The Covid-19 pandemic forced many serviced accommodation providers to trim operations, reduce operating expenses, minimize lease exposure and postpone capital investments such as technology. As the industry returns to pre-pandemic levels, serviced accommodation providers are seeking new ways to improve their bottom line. CodeOne has an affordable licensing model offering member organizations the benefits of an enterprise system with a minimal upfront investment.
"One of our main goals with REVE is to champion industry evolution," said Wohlfert. "The CodeOne open ecosystem enables member companies to immediately upgrade their technology stack and gain greater access to other CodeOne member companies, ultimately streamlining the booking and billing transactions process to better serve their clients."
CodeOne member companies will have a seamless intuitive technology to build a unique, branded product and service set. Developed to the latest data privacy, infrastructure and security requirements, CodeOne will enable member companies to compete for larger multi-national clients that have rigorous technical requirements. The current CodeOne product roadmap includes the following enhancements:
- Revenue management
- Channel management
- Client portals
- In-apartment technology
"We believe the technology that Ed (Herrera) and his team at Coded developed through CodeOne will serve as a foundational platform to connect the serviced accommodation industry in a manner similar to the way GDS changed air travel in the 1960's," said Synergy co-founder, Henry Luebbert. "It's an exciting time for this space and we look forward to collaborating with industry partners to create an open-ecosystem of fully vetted serviced accommodations."
To schedule a CodeOne demo, please visit https://www.codeoneportal.com/. To learn more about REVE, please click here https://synergyhousing.com/reve.
About Synergy Global Housing:
Founded in 1999, Synergy is an international serviced accommodation provider headquartered in San Ramon, CA, delivering a superior hospitality-driven extended-stay experience to the business travel and mobility industries. Providing best-in-class housing and services in over 2,000 cities in more than 85 countries, the company has offices in China, Singapore, India, England, Ireland, and multiple locations throughout the United States. Recognized globally, Synergy's recent awards include 2021 Corporate Housing Provider of the Year from the Forum for Expatriate Management (FEM); 2021 and 2020 Corporate Housing Provider of the Year from the Corporate Housing Providers Association (CHPA); 2020 Corporate Business of the Year from the Association of Services Apartment Providers (ASAP), and the 2020 Best Service Apartment Provider – Regional/Global award from Relocate Magazine.
Synergy is a member of The Ascott Limited (Ascott), a leading international lodging owner-operator based in Singapore. Spanning more than 190 cities in over 30 countries, Ascott's serviced residence and hotel brands include Ascott The Residence, The Crest Collection, Somerset, Quest, Citadines, lyf, Préférence, Vertu, Harris, Citadines Connect, Fox, Yello, Fox Lite and POP!. Ascott is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment (CapitaLand), one of Asia's largest diversified real estate groups headquartered and listed in Singapore. Today, the company boasts over 30 years of industry track record and award-winning brands that enjoy recognition worldwide.
About Coded Inc.:
Founded in 2013, Coded, Inc. is an Orlando, Florida based corporate housing software company specializing in custom technology solutions. Eduardo "Ed" Herrera, its founder and CEO, has over 25 years of experience in the corporate housing and serviced apartments software realm. In the past several years, Coded has empowered its clients to incorporate current technology into their business while allowing them to bring their own identity in the process.
