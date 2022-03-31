Fast-growing building materials and millworks distributor increases forecast accuracy to reduce lost sales and better serve their clients.
MARIETTA, Ga., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DW Distribution, Inc., a leading distributor of building materials and millwork products, is the latest company to migrate from analog inventory purchasing to Thrive's digital inventory buying systems to optimize inventory. The Texas-based company started looking for a system to improve inventory efficiencies after their business tripled over the past 10 years.
Leveraging Thrive's system since October 2021, DW Distribution is already seeing a positive impact. While their ERP system takes only a few months of inventory activity into account using a basic algorithm, the addition of Thrive's system has provided them with a long-term, 360-degree look at their inventory. Using more than 400 forecast model variations, Thrive provides DW Distribution with a much more accurate understanding of what's happening with their inventory versus recent sales, as well as adjustments they should make to better serve their customers.
Among the key features of Thrive's system that DW Distribution has found valuable is its buyer alerts — something their ERP system can't provide. They've also found tremendous value in viewing Thrive's internal score card, which shows the system's forecast versus what actually occurred. That has allowed the DW Distribution team to dig into the details and improve their buying decisions.
"In the past, we managed our inventory with an analog mix of ERP data and manual spreadsheets," said, Steve George, DW's Vice President of Information Technology and former Vice President of Purchasing. "While our ERP system has some inventory management functionality, we knew we needed an advanced analytical system to support our growth. In just a short amount of time, Thrive has increased our forecasting accuracy, improving our ability to have the right product at the right time for our customers. We needed a smarter system to show us what was happening behind the scenes, and we got it with Thrive."
About DW Distribution
DW Distribution is an operating brand of Specialty Building Products. Founded in 1955, DW is a leading regional distributor of building materials for the retail lumber dealer. The company offers a broad range of building materials, millwork, and pre-hung door units featuring brands such as Araupel, Braspine, Endura, GAF, James Hardie, Masonite, Owens Corning, and Roseburg. DW Distribution is a 2021 recipient of the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (one of 45 companies nationally). The company operates five locations serving a customer base that spans the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, and New Mexico. More information can be found at http://www.dwdistribution.com.
About Thrive Technologies
Thrive Technologies increases inventory profitability for multi-location wholesale distributors, master distributors, and retailers with its award-winning digital inventory optimization technologies. Thrive provides patent pending technologies that uniquely address unpredictability and change while requiring minimal disruption and risk to their clients. Thrive prevents 90 percent of dead stock from accumulating while reducing lost sales by more than 50 percent. http://www.thrivetech.com
