NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions, today announced that Jonathan McKenzie, vice president, head of US captive management operations, and Ramon (Rob) Ramos, senior account executive, have joined NFP's Risk and Insurance Strategy Collective (RISC). RISC is a specialty practice within NFP that provides a comprehensive range of tech-forward alternative risk, captive consulting and on-going captive management solutions. These additions reflect NFP's focus on adding specialists that help clients overcome complex risk challenges and continued commitment to the captive industry.
McKenzie comes to NFP with more than 20 years of captive and risk management experience. Most recently, he served as head of captive management at Alterna, where he developed captive insurance operations, providing financial and regulatory services to US-domiciled captive insurance companies. McKenzie will work closely with Tracy Stopford and Kara Tencellent, managing directors and co-leaders of RISC, to advance operational and business development initiatives, while creating innovative client facing technology and analytics resources that enhance clarity and value for clients. In addition to leading a team of finance and insurance professionals, McKenzie will assist with the growth and further development of NFP's management solutions for new and existing clients. He will report to Stopford.
Ramos, who joins NFP's RISC team with over 17 years of experience in the captive industry, most recently served as an account executive with Marsh Management Services. Prior to Marsh, he was with USA Risk Group for over 10 years and spent time in public accounting. Throughout his career, Ramos has been closely involved in all aspects of the management of captive insurance companies. He has managed a portfolio of diverse companies across multiple key domiciles. He will report to McKenzie, assisting in the development of new business opportunities for RISC.
Both McKenzie and Ramos are active members of many captive associations. They will continue to serve on various committees within the captive industry.
"Adding an industry veteran like Jonathan will help us continue our momentum in the alternative risk solutions space," said Stopford. "The breadth of his experience, depth of captive market knowledge and extensive industry relationships will help drive our growth and enhance our ability to help clients identify and understand creative and innovative alternative risk solutions that align with their needs."
"I'm excited to join the NFP team and have the opportunity to work with Tracy and Rob, who both have exceptional experience in the captive space," said McKenzie. "The diverse expertise and proven dedication to the captive industry across the RISC team puts us in a great position to enhance the insight and value we deliver to clients."
About NFP
NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement, and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates.
Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.
