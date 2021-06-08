MONTREAL, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TickSmith is happy to announce the appointment of industry veteran Mark Rodrigues as Executive Chairman of TickSmith. Mark, who has served as a board member of TickSmith, brings to TickSmith more than 30 years of experience in the financial data and services industry.
"From data marketplaces to firm-specific online data stores, there has never been so much momentum for data monetization and distribution initiatives", said Francis Wenzel, CEO of TickSmith. He continued saying, "adding an executive chairman of Mark's caliber will help us grow from a technology leader to a major player in the data ecosystem."
"TickSmith helps their customers and partners monetize data. They have done this for some of the largest financial exchanges as well as leading cloud players such as Snowflake and AWS. Making money from data as well as providing customer portals is just the start for TickSmith" said Mark Rodrigues, TickSmith's new Executive Chairman.
Mr. Rodrigues has acted as an operator, investor, technologist, business builder and consultant. In addition to being Venture Partner at Illuminate Financial Management, Mark serves on the boards of d1g1t, Tookitaki and ForwardLane. He is also a mentor at Techstars. Has also served as Global Head of Strategic Accounts and Partnerships at Thomson Reuters, and was a Senior Partner at Oliver Wyman where he founded the Strategic IT Practice. Prior to that he ran Global Financial Services at AMS (now CGI).
TickSmith, with its Enterprise Data Web Store, simplifies the online data shopping and distribution experience for data buyers and provides the necessary tools for data producers to connect, package, unify and monetize their data. Currently enabling the world's leading exchanges and financial institutions to generate new revenue streams and increase their customer base, the Enterprise Data Web Store provides a proven, secure, end-to-end solution that removes the complexities of selling and buying data.
By leveraging modern distribution channels, data producers can attract data buyers eager to consume new sources of data on a daily basis. Deployed in a Single-Tenant SaaS model in as fast as 2 weeks, TickSmithʼs out-of-the-box Enterprise Data Web Store is built on a scalable modular platform.
