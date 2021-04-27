NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced Steven Harber, a pioneer and entrepreneur in legal technology, has been named executive chairman of the company.
Harber, well-known in the legal technology world, has been behind numerous successful endeavors including, DiscoverReady and Apogee Legal. DiscoverReady, was later purchased by Consilio, and most recently, Apogee Legal was acquired by Seal Software, which was in turn acquired by DocuSign. Harber is also a senior fellow at New York Law School where he helped establish the Business of Law Institute to develop programs and lawyers that shape the future of legal technology.
"Compliance is experiencing rapid growth," said Troy Gregory, CEO of System One, the parent company of Compliance. "Steve has been a business confidante for over 15 years, and he brings profound experience and accomplishments in the legal technology sector, making him uniquely qualified to help take Compliance to the next level."
Compliance has made considerable leadership additions and enhancements to client offerings as the company shifts to an aggressive growth strategy. Compliance recently announced the launch of its contract analytics and lifecycle management business, bringing on Charles Post, a leading authority in legal document analytics, digital automation, and contract lifecycle management. Harber joins other noteworthy executives including CEO Marc Zamsky, Amy Hinzmann, who was appointed president of Compliance and Marla Crawford recently named general counsel.
"Compliance is well-positioned to shape the future of legal technology-enabled services," said Harber. "At Apogee, we transformed the field of contract analytics through AI, and DiscoverReady was a transformative eDiscovery leader. Joining Compliance is a natural segue and allows me to use my experience to focus on the convergence of these areas as we lead a new category of legal service providers."
About Compliance
Compliance is an ISO 27001 certified eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider and innovator of DaaS (Discovery-as-a-Service), its proprietary toolkit incorporating most advanced eDiscovery and contract lifecycle management software, analytics, and data security available. Through a combination of cutting-edge technology, state-of-the-art development, and secure, certified data centers, Compliance supports corporate legal departments, law firms, and public entities in managing critical and complex legal matters with control, innovation, and ease. Compliance is a System One division. Discover Compliance: http://www.complianceds.com.
