TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Don't let the ever-changing regulatory environment fracture quality management systems you have in place for clinical trials. Meet and beat those challenges.
Our newest webinar helps you move through the Innovation Curve — allowing you to dig out of the Trough of Disillusionment to speed up the Slope of Enlightenment. The end goal? You'll see clearly how technology really can eliminate the complexity too often found in today's rapidly evolving digital world.
Join endpoint's VP of Data and Quality, Cat Hall, in this live webinar on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK), as she talks about facing and overcoming quality management system challenges, industry regulatory trends and understanding today's digital trial systems environment.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit IndustryPOINTS: Is Your Quality Management System Ready for the Digital World?
