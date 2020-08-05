- Previously available only in warehouse settings, new robotic delivery tugs can help retailers automate the movement of goods--the "last 500 feet" from stockroom to store shelves - Initial estimates show robots can help retailers save up to $100,000 per year per location in savings related to labor, reduced risk and staff turnover - Third commercial robotic application powered by BrainOS shows the benefits of pairing best-in-class machines with best-in-class autonomy