HAMMOND, Ind., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Crossroad (DX), a wholesale colocation provider serving the Chicagoland market, is pleased to announce it has been selected by Indianapolis-based Rack Bunker, a minority-owned colocation provider, after the company conducted a national search for an ideal location for its expansion.
Digital Crossroad's economic and environmental sustainability initiatives helped put the data center ahead of competitors from places like Chicago, Dallas and others. Additionally, the DX-1 data center met all of Rack Bunker's requirements for security, network connectivity, scalability, flexibility, and reliability.
"Welcoming a great Hoosier firm like Rack Bunker to our data center keeps the momentum going strong for Indiana business. We're thrilled to have been selected for the next chapter of their success," said Thomas P. Dakich, managing member with DX.
"There's a tremendous amount of exciting economic potential among the companies that Rack Bunker serves," said John Greenwood, chief strategy officer with DX. "From local and state government to Fortune 500 firms, equipping these companies with Digital Crossroad's capabilities will be a big catalyst for business growth."
Rack Bunker is a colocation provider that has been growing rapidly and is currently seeking FedRAMP authorization. The company is motivated by the belief that that all companies seeking colocation offerings should have access to greater efficiency and flexibility at a reasonable price. As officials were searching for an expansion site, they chose the DX-1 data center because it met all of their technical requirements while also offering the added benefits of Indiana's business strengths.
"There was a natural fit for us at Digital Crossroad," said Willie Pritchett, co-founder and managing partner of Rack Bunker. "We're very excited to be continuing our company's upward trajectory right here in our home state."
Rack Bunker plans to be operational at the DX-1 data center on May 1st.
About DX-1
DX-1 is a 105,000 square foot, 20-Megawatt (MW) data center located on the former State Line Generating Plant. The campus offers numerous economic, environmental, and technological advantages, including favorable tax benefits, dedicated fiber access, and innovative environmental systems.
About Digital Crossroad
Digital Crossroad is a wholesale colocation company comprised of proven industry veterans who are committed to delivering sustainable data center solutions that reduce environmental and economic cost. To learn more, please visit digitalcrossroad.com.
About Rack Bunker Data Centers
Rack Bunker Data Center, LLC specializes in co-location, cloud services, and security & compliance services for a diverse portfolio of organizations. Our solutions include cloud storage, bare metal and virtual servers, Enterprise Hybrid and managed services. For more information, please visit rackbunker.com.
Media Contact
