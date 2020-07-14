INDIANAPOLIS, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis tech-leaders OneCause, Zylo, Socio, Emplify and Springbuk are teaming up for the second annual Indy Tech Gives™. This social fundraising challenge brings together a group of Indy's fastest-growing tech companies and their employees to leverage technology for Corporate Social Responsibility, fundraising and community building. The four-week fundraising challenge runs from July 6 to July 31 culminating in a virtual Trivia Night, held on Tuesday July 21 at 4:30 PM ET. All proceeds benefit TechPoint Foundation for Youth.
"We're thrilled the annual social fundraising competition, Indy Tech Gives™, is rallying a new group of Indy Tech companies for social good. The challenge embodies the future of fundraising, where we can use software, corporate philanthropy, and social networks to fundraise virtually, and bring people together online," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Being able to unite these fantastic Indianapolis tech partners and create meaningful impact in today's environment is a shared vision for the participating companies. Our mission at OneCause has always been to build a better tomorrow, and Indy Tech Gives™ is our way of creating positive change here in our local communities and other tech ecosystems."
The challenge participants will raise funds through the OneCause Peer-to-Peer Social Fundraising platform, with live leaderboards, matching gifts, team-based competitions, and social sharing to drive employee participation. After 3 weeks of fundraising, the virtual Trivia Night will be hosted on July 21 at 4:30 PM. The night will consist of three rounds of questions with 6, or fewer, players on each team. To register for the Trivia Night and raise funds to benefit TechPoint Foundation for Youth, please visit: www.indytechgives.com.
"20 years ago this summer, the TechPoint board set out to create the TechPoint Foundation for Youth as a separate organization to address the growing gap between the technology 'haves' and the technology 'have nots' in Indiana," said Steve Ehrlich, interim president/CEO and co-founder of TechPoint Foundation for Youth. "We knew then that the greater the chasm got for women, people of color and people living in poverty, the less likely those on the other side of the divide would be able to catch up, and we knew it was our responsibility as technology company leaders to get out in front on the issue. TechPoint Foundation for Youth role as the beneficiary of this year's Indy Tech Gives challenge speaks volumes about the fact that a new generation of tech leaders have picked up the cause. We are grateful and proud to be a part of this important effort."
