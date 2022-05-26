The Wealthbox integration enables advisors to seamlessly synchronize data and effortlessly import client contacts for collecting invaluable client feedback
DALLAS, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indyfin, an innovative fintech company, and Wealthbox, an industry-leading CRM solution, announced today a new technology integration that will enable advisors to quickly and easily add client contacts from Wealthbox to the Indyfin platform.
"This first-of-its-kind technology integration will dramatically decrease the time it takes for Wealthbox advisors to start gathering feedback from clients. The SEC's new marketing rule opens the door for online client testimonials, reviews, and ratings, and feedback is the start of that journey," said Akshay Singh, Founder of Indyfin. "The stories shared by clients that have benefited from working with advisors far surpass anything an advisor can say about themselves."
Indyfin provides investors with the ability to find and research advisors through robust, easy-to-read profiles that clearly differentiate an advisor, highlighting their unique credentials and experience along with ratings and reviews from existing clients. Financial advisors looking to grow their business partner with Indyfin to gather client feedback to build credibility and trust online with clients and prospects through Indyfin's investor experience platform.
The new Indyfin integration with Wealthbox enables advisors and staff to securely sync client information between the platforms with just a few simple clicks. The intuitive search and filtering offered in this integration make launching workflows for 10, 20, or all of their clients a painless process. In addition to the ease of use, Wealthbox advisors can confidently submit client feedback requests knowing their contacts are up to date and that no one will be left out.
"At Wealthbox, we are always looking at ways to save advisors time so that they have more time helping clients manage their wealth," said Jeff Mello, President & CFO of Wealthbox. "Helping advisors grow their business and improve their clients' experience are key ways technology can make a difference. So, we're excited to partner with Indyfin to support our clients in this integration."
The companies will be hosting a joint webinar on June 14, 2022 to showcase the features and benefits of this new integration. Sign up here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2716533205188/WN_K1B8-nMHQU-TXZAcBswRLQ
Indyfin is the world's first investor experience platform redefining how consumers find, research, and connect with financial advisors. Financial Advisors partner with Indyfin to gather feedback, ratings, and reviews, which helps them to build credibility and trust online. Advisors utilize Indyfin's proprietary technology to create data-rich profiles, enabling accurate matching to new clients while offering investors transparency into what makes an advisor unique. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Indyfin is a fast-growing fintech company committed to helping investors meet their financial objectives with help from a trusted financial advisor.
Wealthbox® is a CRM technology for financial advisors that launched in 2014. Integrated with leading custodians and wealth-tech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative platform allows financial advisors, enterprise firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships while streamlining operations.
