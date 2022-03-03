DALLAS, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Indyfin, an innovative fintech company, announced today the launch of its new Investor Experience Platform. This new and innovative digital marketplace will redefine the way investors find, research, review and interact with financial professionals. Similar to how consumer-centric digital platforms such as Yelp have transformed how consumers discover and trust small businesses, Indyfin is leading the way in helping investors connect with quality, professional financial advisors most suited to their needs, wealth levels, and long-term goals.
"Historically, financial advisors have been prohibited from using their client endorsements, testimonials and online reviews due to antiquated regulations," said Akshay Singh, Founder of Indyfin. "However, with the release of the SEC's new marketing rule, advisors can now highlight their most valuable asset – their clients – in being able to tell their unique value proposition directly from the individuals who have experienced the tremendous work advisors do on their behalf."
Indyfin's platform is designed to provide intuitive search and easy-to-read advisor profiles that clearly differentiate each advisor highlighting their unique credentials and experience along with ratings and reviews from existing clients. Financial advisors looking to grow their business partner with Indyfin to build credibility and trust with clients and prospects through Indyfin's investor experience platform.
indyfin brings easy-to-use dashboards and automated workflows to quickly build a robust Advisor Profile that shows their unique value. In just minutes advisors can request, respond to, maintain, and share reviews from existing clients, all in a compliant manner. Indyfin has been vetted by experienced investment advisory attorneys and designed with relevant provisions to make it easy for advisors to comply so advisors and their compliance officers can leverage the platform with confidence.
A key aspect of Indyfin is that not every financial advisor can join the marketplace. Advisors must go through a rigorous vetting process to qualify as one of Indyfin's network of advisors. Once approved, advisors receive marketplace referrals of well-suited clients. What sets Indyfin's referral network apart is that financial advisors do not pay for getting meetings with prospective clients on their calendar. They are only charged a fee when they win a client.
"Advisors using the Indyfin platform are seeing dramatic results for their businesses and their growth," said Mr. Singh. "So much so, that many of them are embracing what we have termed 'zero marketing' in that they no longer need to invest their scarce resources in traditional marketing activities that really only the mega-firms with expertise and scale can execute on effectively. Indyfin's investor experience is becoming their growth engine and we look forward to continuing to expand the platform so that more and more investors can find and connect with the right financial advisor ideally suited for their needs and circumstances."
To facilitate the launch of Indyfin's platform, Leo Capital, a Venture Capital firm and several other veterans from financial services have invested $2.2 million. Proceeds of the capital raise will be used for investor experience development, scaling of the platform as well as raising awareness of Indyfin across all digital channels to drive investor engagement.
To learn more about the Indyfin platform, log onto http://www.indyfin.com; and to download our recent financial advisor practice management guide, "Grow Your Business with Zero Marketing" click here https://hub.indyfin.com/hubfs/downloads/Indyfin-Grow-your-business-with-Zero-Marketing.pdf
About Indyfin
Indyfin is the world's first investor experience platform redefining how consumers find, research, and connect with financial advisors. Financial Advisors partner with Indyfin to gather feedback, ratings, and reviews, which helps them to build credibility and trust online. Advisors utilize Indyfin's proprietary technology to create data-rich profiles, which enables accurate matching to new clients while offering investors transparency into what makes an advisor unique. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Indyfin is a fast-growing fintech company committed to helping investors meet their financial objectives with help from a trusted financial advisor. To learn more, visit http://www.indyfin.com
