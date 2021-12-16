CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greg Cenker, Calibrations.com product manager for IndySoft, has been named the recipient of the 2021 Woodington Award by the Measurement Science Conference (MSC). The annual award, which is named in memorial to the late Andrew J. Woodington, is MSC's preeminent honor and award to be presented. Its purpose is to honor an individual who represents the highest level of professionalism and dedication to the Metrology profession.
Cenker was celebrated as a brilliant mathematician and metrologist who has been instrumental in defining measurement uncertainty, risk assessment models, and procedural development for the metrology industry. Additionally, his decades as a contributor to MSC sharing his expertise and assisting whenever called upon were acknowledged.
Cenker joined IndySoft in December of 2020 as the company's Calibrations.com Product Manager. As Product Manager, Greg is responsible for directing the team that is building the Calibrations.com platform with the end goal of making Calibrations.com the go-to source for calibration-related content, software, and support. His experience within the industry and knowledge of metrology have been instrumental in building Calibrations.com to be a platform that will deliver on the calibration community's wants and needs.
Cenker's illustrious career started in the United States Marine Corps as a calibration technician. Post-military he held metrology roles at American Technical Services (ATS), SpaceX, Southern California Edison, Fluke, and most recently as metrology engineering manager with Northrop Grumman, one of the United State's largest aerospace and defense companies.
Cenker has long been an active member of the calibration and metrology community. He has contributed as a speaker at many industry conferences, was the chair of the NCSLI Recommended Practices Committee, and co-authored "RP-18 Estimation and Evaluation of Measurement Decision Risk." At the 2021 NCSLI conference, Cenker won Best Paper for his paper, "All Roads Lead to Uc95."
Founded in 1970, the Measurement Science Conference (MSC) promotes education and professionalism in Measurement Science related disciplines. It provides an open forum for the exchange of ideas, techniques, and innovative thinking to those involved with measurements and addresses pertinent national and global measurement issues. Based in California, the MSC attracts experts from around the world as speakers, exhibitors, and attendees.
###
About IndySoft
IndySoft is a leading provider of enterprise-ready software designed to manage quality-driven assets and lifecycles. Specializing in calibration, tooling, and preventive maintenance, IndySoft's customizable workflows suit the diverse needs of customers in various process-driven industries such as aerospace, automotive, aviation, energy, life sciences, and manufacturing while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and company procedures. Founded in 1998 and based out of Charleston, South Carolina, IndySoft is used worldwide and relied upon by many of the most successful and well-known enterprise customers and commercial calibration labs.
Media Contact
Heather McGrath, IndySoft, Inc, 1 8645130073, heather.mcgrath@indysoft.com
SOURCE IndySoft, Inc