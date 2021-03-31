CARY, N.C., Mar. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INE, the premier provider of technical training for the IT industry, is expanding its robust Cyber Security training platform to include four new instructors. Jason Alvarado, Megan Daudelin, Christopher Leach and Phillip Wylie bring new expertise to INE's staff of industry veterans. Over the next few months, they will be focused on producing and releasing brand new cyber content to add to INE's catalog of in-depth, hands-on training courses. "I am so proud to add Jason, Megan, Christopher and Phillip to the ranks here at INE," says Chief Content Officer Neal Bridges. "They have unique areas of expertise, and are going to bring tremendous knowledge and value to our students. As the world continues to grow more reliant on digital technologies, INE remains committed to investing in the best resources and experts to help you become an expert."
Jason Alvarado joins INE as a Cyber Defense and Threat Hunting Instructor. He has more than 2 decades of Information Technology experience, which includes management of a Security Operations Center (SOC) and performing Incident Response for Fortune 100 companies. Jason also spent 5 years as a Police Officer in the Denver area. After leaving the police force, Jason put his IT experience together with his investigating experience and began exploring Digital Forensics. He is a GIAC Certified Forensic Analyst, Certified SNYPR Security Analyst, Certified SNYPR Content Developer, Accredited Configuration Engineer PAN-OS Version 7, A+ CompTIA and a Licensed Private Investigator. Jason is also a Digital Forensics, Information Assurance and Cyber Security professor at Richland College. "Throughout my career I've always been in a training role," Jason says. "I'm thrilled to be in a position here at INE where I can lift people up, point them in the right direction and help them on their IT journey."
Megan Daudelin joins INE as a Cyber Security Instructor. She is a GIAC Certified Intrusion Analyst (GCIA), Microsoft 365 Security Administrator Associate and AccessData Certified Examiner (ACE). Megan is passionate about teaching, particularly when it comes to explaining technical topics to those without traditional tech backgrounds. She completed both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Digital Forensics at Champlain College, where she is now an adjunct professor for courses related to cyber security and digital forensics. "I'm excited to be a part of INE's investment in cyber security," Megan says. "We are focused on producing content that bridges the existing gap between training and education. The opportunity to create courses and teach people from that perspective is thrilling to me."
Christopher Leach joins INE as a Cyber Defense and Threat Hunting Instructor. He has more than 40 industry certifications across various fields, including AWS Certified Developer, DevOps Engineering on AWS and CompTIA Linux+ (Powered by LPI). Christopher serves as a subject matter expert in digital forensics for the Department of Defense and the Department of Justice. During his time working for Gilead Sciences, he worked on what would ultimately become the current Moderna COVID-19 vaccine being administered to millions of people. He earned a Master's degree in Cyber/Computer Forensics and Counter Terrorism from Western Governors University, and is in the final stages of earning his Doctor of Technology, Cybersecurity and Information Assurance from Colorado Technical University. Christopher is an honorary member of the Order of the Sword & Shield, Omicron Sigma Sigma. "I've spent my career dedicated to rooting out threats and elevating the good in society," Christopher says. "At INE, I'm excited to be in a position where I can pass on knowledge I've learned in my career to others seeking to do the same."
Phillip Wylie joins INE as an Offensive Security Instructor. He co-authored "The Pentester Blueprint: Starting a Career as an Ethical Hacker," Founded The Pwn School Project and is an Adjunct Instructor at Dallas College. He is a well-known industry advocate and frequent public speaker. Phillip has an extensive background in penetration testing and more than 2 decades of IT and cyber security experience. His certifications include the GIAC Web Application Penetration Tester (GWAPT), Infosec Assessment Methodology (IAM), Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP) and a QualysGuard Certified Specialist. He is an Ambassador for the Innocent Lives Foundation, and a Board Member with Hacking is NOT a Crime. You can find him on twitter @PhillipWylie. "My biggest passion is helping others," says Phillip. "I am very proud to join forces with INE and share my experience and knowledge base with other students who are as passionate about learning as I am."
About INE:
INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry through the implementation of adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands on training experiences. INE's portfolio of training is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next generation security and infrastructure programming and development.
Media Contact
Press Team, INE, +1 9177150911, press@ine.com
SOURCE INE