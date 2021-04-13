CARY, N.C., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Every day, an estimated 2.5 quintillion bytes of fresh data and growing are unloaded on the universe, making the storage, accessibility, analysis, and protection of these data one of the most critical challenges in Information Technology. . Beginning April 12, 2021, INE, the premier provider of technical training for the IT industry, is hosting a full week of free special events, exclusive videos and focused content designed to rev up your Cloud computing journey, and ultimately provide you with guidance on how to both jumpstart your career and plan for your company's future needs in this increasingly important space.
INE's Cloud Week will feature a series of engaging and thought-provoking discussions, streamed online via webinars and livestreams. Join INE's Director of Cloud Training Content Tracy Wallace, INE's Chief Content Officer Neal Bridges, INE Cyber Security Instructor and co-author of "The Pentester's Blueprint" Phillip Wylie, Cloud Hacker Jon Helmus, INE's newest AWS Instructor Brooks Seahorn and other special guests for interactive webinars focused on cloud career paths, cloud security concerns, cloud pentesting, and best practices for integrating AWS well architected framework concepts. Neal Bridges will host a special episode of his popular Twitch stream Cyber Insecurity for an in-depth, interactive discussion on emerging technologies and trends within cloud. The week will wrap up Friday with back-to-back live Q&A sessions focused on Azure and AWS, providing all attendees with an opportunity to ask probing questions of some of the industry's top experts.
Participants who attend any live webinars on Monday, Thursday or Friday will be entered to win exclusive giveaways including a 1 year Premium INE subscription and eLearnSecurity certification exam vouchers. Participants receive one entry for each live event they attend.
For a full schedule of INE's exciting Cloud Week, visit our website.
About INE:
INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry through the implementation of adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands on training experiences. INE's portfolio of training is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next generation security and infrastructure programming and development.
Media Contact
Press Team, INE, +1 9177150911, press@ine.com
SOURCE INE