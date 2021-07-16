CARY, N.C., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INE, the premier provider of technical training for the IT industry, is excited to support The Diana Initiative as a Diamond Sponsor for the 2021 Virtual Conference themed "Spark a Journey." INE is committed to championing The Diana Initiative's mission of diversity and inclusion in Information Security by driving awareness and representation in cybersecurity, particularly in the areas of gender, race, sexuality, skill level, and neurodiversity. In addition to financial contributions, INE will also be actively participating in the Career Village as well as offering prizes through the IoT Village.
As part of INE's presence at the 2021 virtual conference, INE Cybersecurity Instructor Megan Daudelin will be speaking Saturday, July 17th at 2:00pm PDT on "Soft Skills in a Hard World: Why Your Innate Strengths Should Be a Competitive Advantage." "Technical skills have long been the focus of training and development programs within cybersecurity. Non-technical skills are all but overlooked," Daudelin says. "As a byproduct of growing up in a modern society, women develop many skills that men simply aren't required to. We become naturally better communicators and collaborators, tend to be better at maintaining objectivity, and more easily understand the connections between teams, individuals, and projects." Daudelin completed both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Digital Forensics at Champlain College, where she also served as an adjunct professor for courses related to cybersecurity and digital forensics. She holds a number of certifications, including GIAC GCIA, SAA and ACE. She is passionate about teaching and sharing her experience as a woman in cybersecurity with others.
The Diana Initiative 2021 virtual conference will take place on July 16-17. You can register HERE, and try INE's training for free with the Starter Pass with access to foundational courses in the areas of cybersecurity, networking, cloud and data science, including the venerable Penetration Testing Student Learning Path that prepares for the eJPT certification with slides, videos and unlimited virtual labs. Join the fun virtually at #TDI2021!
INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry through the implementation of adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands-on training experiences. INE's portfolio of training is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next generation security and infrastructure programming and development.
A diversity-driven conference committed to helping all underrepresented genders, sexualities, races and cultures in Information Security. The Diana Initiative features multiple speaker tracks, fully expanded villages with hands-on workshops, and a women-led Capture the Flag event. This year's theme is "Spark A Journey." Our discussions will focus on emphasizing the ability in each of us to spark many journeys, and how we can be an inspiration and driving force for increasing representation in cybersecurity – whether gender, race, sexuality, skill level and neurodiversity.
