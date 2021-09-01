CARY, N.C., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INE, a leading global provider of technical training for the IT industry, today announced it is being recognized as one of the largest and most influential IT Networking Companies in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area. The designation is part of the 2021 "Book of Lists" compiled by the Triangle Business Journal and American City Business Journals, which report business news across 43 U.S. cities and receive more than 3.6 million readers per week.
"The List" is a weekly report compiled by research teams across 40 newsrooms that offers a deep look at the largest and most influential players in the industry sectors that define local economies. "The List" of IT Networking Companies in Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill includes 12 locally-based companies. Criteria for recognition is comprehensive and holistic, including the number of employees, primary services offered, and local executive leaders.
"INE is growing at an astounding pace, and this type of recognition by prominent news organizations like the Triangle Business Journal reflects the company's great success during an incredibly challenging time," said Richard McLain, Chief Executive Officer of INE. "Our mission is and always will be to provide the best IT training on earth to the most people possible, and to lower barriers of entry into the tech industry to the best of our ability. We have the most dedicated team on the planet here at INE, and we are constantly reminded of that by the feedback we receive from our business clients and students."
"With its list research, Triangle Business Journal offers its readers a chance to explore the largest businesses in their respective fields," said Triangle Business Journal spokesperson Cameron Snipes. "The IT Networking Companies list is just one of the nearly 100 industry research lists compiled by the TBJ each year. The aim of this list, just like the others, is to show our readers who the largest players are in that specific space."
You can learn about INE's training platform, the Fortune 100 companies that trust INE with their security, and how to become an Enterprise training partner here.
About INE:
INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry through the implementation of adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands-on training experiences. INE's portfolio of training is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next-generation security, and infrastructure programming and development.
