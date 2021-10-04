CARY, N.C., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INE, the global leader in IT training, has been selected as a finalist for the NC TECH Awards Best Tech Company To Work For award, and has been recognized as an industry leader by G2, the world's largest tech marketplace. The NC Tech Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth and leadership in the tech sector and is presented by NC TECH (North Carolina Technology Association).
For more than 2 decades INE has been revolutionizing the Information Technology training sector through proven hands-on training methods. INE's robust learning catalog includes 18,000+ on-demand videos across Cyber Security, Cloud, Networking, Data Science and DevOps, study guides, quizzes, projects, workbooks, hands-on labs, and industry-leading certifications, including the newly released Cloud certifications for Fundamentals, AWS, and Azure.
"For over 20 years, NC TECH has celebrated companies, organizations and individuals for outstanding achievement at the NC TECH Awards. As a finalist this year, INE has distinguished itself as one of the state's innovative and emergent leaders," stated Brooks Raiford, NC TECH's President and CEO.
G2 has awarded INE the Fall 2021 Leader distinction in both Technical Skills Development and Online Course Providers. In addition, G2 has named INE a 2021 High Performer in the categories of Enterprise Online Course Providers, Small-Business Technical Skills Development, Small-Business Online Course Providers, and Asia Pacific Online Course Providers. In achieving these awards, INE has proven to be highly rated by G2 users and have substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores within the platform.
"I'm so proud of the contribution INE makes to the success of businesses and students every day," said INE's CEO Richard McLain. "Breaking down barriers to make quality IT training accessible to more people is at the core of our mission. The INE team is the best in the business, and I look for opportunities to show my appreciation for all they do."
About INE:
INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry through the implementation of adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands-on training experiences. INE's portfolio of training is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next-generation security, and infrastructure programming and development.
About NC TECH:
NC TECH is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH's mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina's tech sector, while providing a voice for the tech community. NC TECH's membership includes 600 member companies, organizations and institutions employing more than 200,000 workers in North Carolina. For more information, visit nctech.org.
About G2
More than 3 million people visit G2.com to read and write authentic reviews about thousands of software products and professional services. So far, G2 has published over 1 million reviews and over 5 million visitors are helping millions of businesses make better buying decisions – and reach their full potential.
Media Contact
Press Team, INE, +1 9177150911, press@ine.com
SOURCE INE